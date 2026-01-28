Texas Governor halts new H-1B visa petitions at state agencies, universities until next year

H-1B visas remain crucial for tech companies based in the United States which recruit in a bulk manner from countries including India and China. (Representational/ File Photo)

Texas Governor on Tuesday ordered all the universities and state agencies to halt fresh H-1B visa petitions until next year, news agency AP reported. These are used by employers to hire foreign workers with specialised skills

The pause in the American state, which is home to tens of thousands of H-1B visa holders, comes amid steps by the Trump administration aimed at revamping the visa programme.

For which institutions are the H-1B visas paused?

The pause on H-1B applications applies to state agencies “controlled by a gubernatorially appointed head” and public universities.

Till when are the H-1B visa applications paused?

The freeze on the H-1B visa applications is scheduled to last until May 31, 2027.