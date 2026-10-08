Texas executes 46-year-old, first US execution since Christa Pike survived lethal injection

Texas executed Jamaal Howard on Wednesday evening putting the 46-year-old to death for killing a convenience store clerk during a robbery in 2000.

According to Associated Press, Howard was pronounced dead at 8.03 pm at the state prison in Huntsville after receiving a lethal dose of pentobarbital. He became the 30th person executed in the United States this year and the first since Tennessee’s failed attempt to execute Christa Pike last week.

Before the drugs were administered, Howard apologised repeatedly to members of his victim’s family, who were watching from a room just a few feet from the execution chamber. He said, “I wish that you accept my apology and I wish for your forgiveness…I’m sorry for what happened. I wish you can learn to forgive me one of these days.”

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He thanked his family and friends and said he was ready to find peace and the Lord. He ended his final statement by telling those watching to enjoy life.

Jamaal Howard’s execution

As the pentobarbital began flowing, Howard took several breaths and gasped. He then began making snoring sounds, coughed and resumed breathing heavily before the sounds gradually became quieter. Within 30 seconds he stopped moving and was pronounced dead 19 minutes later.

Howard’s sister, who was among those watching the execution, became distressed and said, “Get me out of here.” And then officers helped her leave the witness room.

How Jamaal Howard was caught

Howard was sentenced to death for killing 42-year-old Vickie Swartout during a robbery at a convenience store in Silsbee, a small town about 100 miles northeast of Houston.

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Howard was 20 when he entered the store in 2000 and shot Swartout once in the chest. According to court records, he took $114 and a carton of cigarettes.

Surveillance footage of the shooting was taken as evidence at his trial.

His lawyers made several last-minute attempts to stop the execution, including arguments that Howard was intellectually disabled and that Texas’ use of pentobarbital posed concerns similar to those raised by the failed execution of Christa Pike in Tennessee.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals rejected two late challenges over the state’s execution drugs. His lawyers also appealed to the US Supreme Court, arguing that he should not be executed because of an intellectual disability.

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The Supreme Court declined to intervene late Wednesday, clearing the way for the execution, as per AP reports.

Latest development in Christa Pike’s case

Tennessee inmate Christa Pike was expected to die last week in a Tennessee execution chamber. Instead, after surviving two lethal injections, the 50-year-old death row prisoner has begun speaking from a hospital bed, leaving her family, lawyers and doctors shocked and raising questions about what happens now.

According to one of her lawyers Randy Spivey, Pike was declared brain dead on Monday. Her team was told that life support would be removed the next day. But then on Tuesday morning everything changed. “To the shock of everyone, including me, including her team and including the medical team, Christa woke up and began talking,” her lawyer Spivey said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Her first words after waking up was, “Where am I? And who are you?”

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Christa Pike’s attorney’s Luke Ihnen, center, and Randy Spivey, left, hold news conference after a court hearing Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, in Nashville. (Source: AP Photo) Christa Pike’s attorney’s Luke Ihnen, center, and Randy Spivey, left, hold news conference after a court hearing Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, in Nashville. (Source: AP Photo)

Pike is now conscious but seriously ill. Her lawyers said she has pneumonia and a blood clot in one arm. She cannot swallow or move, while both her hands and arms are severely swollen. “There is a long road to recovery,” Spivey said.

Her lawyer said she is angry and confused and is trying to understand what has happened to her. She has asked about her legal team and about the victim Colleen Slemmer’s family, Pike was convicted of killing in 1995.

Despite her condition, Pike remains physical restraint to her hospital bed, her lawyers said. Medical staff have reportedly asked prison officials to remove the restraints, but those requests have been denied.

What happened after the lethal injections failed

Pike was taken from Tennessee’s execution chamber to hospital last Wednesday after prison officials administered two doses of the barbiturate pentobarbital, intended to kill her.

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Witnesses said Pike appeared to struggle after the first injection, with her heavy breathing. She was later taken to hospital after the second dose also failed to kill her.

A picture taken on December 4, 2007 shows death row inmate Christa Pike entering a Knox County Criminal Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, US. (Source: Reuters) A picture taken on December 4, 2007 shows death row inmate Christa Pike entering a Knox County Criminal Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, US. (Source: Reuters)

Spivey said that the execution attempt was cruel and torturous. He said seven needles had been used in Pike’s left arm and that one appeared to have been bent when it was removed.

Pike had also complained during the procedure that her arms were burning.

Her lawyers had warned before the execution that finding a suitable vein could be difficult and that the process could cause her severe pain. Medical experts have since speculated that some of the drug may have entered tissue rather than a vein, that a vein may have ruptured, or that there could have been a problem with the drug itself. The exact reason for the failed execution remains unclear.

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A new legal battle in Pike’s case

While Pike fights to recover, her lawyers have begun preparing for another battle in court.

During a hearing in Nashville on Wednesday, Judge I’Ashea Myles ordered Tennessee officials to preserve evidence from the attempted execution, including anything that was inside the execution chamber.

Pike’s legal team accused state officials of secreting away evidence that could become important if the state seeks to execute her again.

According to her another lawyer Luke Ihnen, “The motion that we filed is just to preserve evidence. It’s the very first step of what will be a long legal battle we presume.”

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Ihnen said the state had not promised that Pike would not face another execution. He argued that preserving evidence was therefore crucial to any future legal challenge.