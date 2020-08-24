scorecardresearch
Monday, August 24, 2020
German doctors say tests suggest Alexei Navalny was poisoned

The effect of the toxin “has been proven several times and in independent laboratories,” the statement said.

By: New York Times | Berlin | Updated: August 24, 2020 8:59:27 pm
Alexei NavalnyNavalny remained in an induced coma in stable condition, but his life was not in danger, according to the statement.

Written by Melissa Eddy

Doctors at the Berlin hospital who have been treating Alexei Navalny, the prominent Russian dissident who fell ill while on a flight to Moscow last week, said in a statement Monday that tests had revealed indications of poisoning but that his life was not in danger.

“The clinical findings indicate intoxication by a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors,” the doctors at Charité hospital said in a statement. “The specific substance has not been identified so far, and a further wide-ranging analysis has been initiated.”

Navalny remained in an induced coma in stable condition, but his life was not in danger, according to the statement.

