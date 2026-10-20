Tesla opens Roadster bookings: Deposits up to Rs 2.64 crore in UAE, Rs 2.37 crore in US

Tesla has opened reservations for its next-generation Roadster in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), India and US among others. Prospective buyers can book the Performance variant in UAE with an initial payment of Dh20,000 (approximately Rs 5.17 lakh), and then Dh190,000 (around Rs 49.12 lakh) within 10 days, taking the total reservation amount to Dh210,000 (approximately Rs 54.29 lakh). In India the performance variant can be booked with the initial payment of Rs 5,01,000 and then 45,05,000 in the next 10 days

In the United States, Tesla is seeking a total reservation payment of $50,000 (around Rs 47.45 lakh) for the Performance variant and $250,000 (approximately Rs 2.37 crore) for the more advanced Thrust version. US customers must initially pay $5,000 (around Rs 4.74 lakh), with the remaining amount due within 10 days.

In the UAE, the Thrust version requires an initial payment of Dh20,000, followed by Dh1 million (around Rs 2.59 crore) within 10 days. This takes the total reservation amount to Dh1.02 million (approximately Rs 2.64 crore).

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These payments are reservation deposits, not the final prices of the vehicles. Tesla has yet to announce how much any of the Roadster variants will cost.

Three Roadster variants, including one that can ‘fly’

Tesla has unveiled three configurations of the Roadster — Performance, Thrust and Rocket — with different capabilities.

The two-seater Performance variant, described by the company as “road ready”, features active aerodynamics and a multi-mode suction system designed to improve traction and handling.

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The limited-release Thrust variant, described as “race ready”, adds rear-mounted cold-gas thrusters. Tesla claims the system can propel the car from 0 to 60 mph (approximately 97 kmph) in less than one second. The claimed performance has not been independently verified on a production vehicle.

The third configuration, Rocket, is a single-seater described by Tesla as “air ready”. It uses 10 cold-gas thrusters positioned around the vehicle to generate upward and forward thrust and enable manoeuvres while airborne.

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However, the Rocket variant is available by invitation only, with no public reservation amount announced. Tesla says the configuration is not approved for use on public roads and will not be available in every region.

No guaranteed delivery date

Despite accepting substantial reservation payments, Tesla has not committed to a delivery timeline.

Tesla’s Roadster Reservation Agreement states that the company is still developing the vehicle’s features and hardware and cannot confirm its final selling price or guarantee when customers will receive their cars.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the redesigned Roadster at SpaceX’s rocket-testing facility in McGregor, Texas, on October 15. During the demonstration, a prototype drove upside down along a curved ramp before launching into the air, rotating and landing on its wheels. It also used thrusters to jump over a row of Tesla vehicles.

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However, the demonstration showed brief airborne manoeuvres rather than sustained flight, and Tesla has not disclosed how far or how long the Rocket variant could remain airborne.

Musk has said Roadster production will begin in 2028, although Tesla has not announced when deliveries will start.