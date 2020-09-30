Terrorism charges filed against Pakistani man in stabbings near Charlie Hebdo offices

Police officers stand by a knife, seen on the ground, in Paris, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. French terrorism authorities are investigating a knife attack that wounded at least two people Friday near the former offices of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, authorities said. A suspect has been arrested. (Soufian Fezzani Via AP)

A Pakistani man, accused in a double stabbing outside the former Paris offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, has been given preliminary terrorism charges.

The suspect told investigators he acted out of anger over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad recently republished by the weekly newspaper.

Investigating magistrates handed him preliminary charges of attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise, the counter-terrorism prosecutors office said Wednesday. He will remain in custody pending further investigation. Relatives and associates of the suspect were released without charge.

Counter-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said the Pakistan-born suspect identified himself as Zaher Hassan Mahmood, 25. Ricard said the assailant did not claim an affiliation with a specific extremist group.

Two people were seriously wounded in last weeks stabbing which took place outside the newspapers former offices where Islamic extremists killed 12 people in January 2015. The two brothers involved in the 2015 attack targeted Charlie Hebdo because they believed the newspaper blasphemed Islam by publishing the same Muhammad caricatures.

