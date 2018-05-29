Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Ten injured after man falsely claims bomb on Indonesia plane

Ten injured after man falsely claims bomb on Indonesia plane

Police spokesman Nanang Purnomo said eight passengers had broken bones and head wounds. Two had minor injuries. He said an inspection found no bomb

By: AP | Jakarta | Published: May 29, 2018 2:21:25 pm
Ten injured after man falsely claims bomb on Indonesia plane The man has been arrested
Related News

Police say 10 passengers on an Indonesian flight preparing to take off from Borneo island were injured, mostly with broken bones and head wounds, after a man falsely said there was a bomb on board.

Police spokesman Nanang Purnomo said other passengers overheard the 26-year-old man, Frantinus Nirigi, telling a flight attendant there was a bomb on the Lion Air plane, which was carrying 189 passengers to Jakarta last night. Purnomo said another passenger broke the emergency exit windows. He and Nirigi were arrested.

Video online showed dozens of people standing on the Boeing 737’s right wing. Some slid down the right engine and landed on the tarmac. Purnomo said eight passengers had broken bones and head wounds. Two had minor injuries. He said an inspection found no bomb.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now