Indian-origin student dies in London, family in Telangana seeks help to bring body home

Srinath Reddy came from Talamadla village in Kamareddy district, where his family worked the land.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJun 28, 2026 01:51 PM IST First published on: Jun 28, 2026 at 01:50 PM IST
Indian student was found dead in LondonSrinath Reddy was pursuing a master's degree at De Montfort University. (Photo: gofundme.com)

A 25-year-old Indian student pursuing a master’s degree in Leicester, England, was found dead in his accommodation on June 23, his family in Telangana said, with the cause of death yet to be officially confirmed.

Who was Srinath Reddy?

Srinath Reddy came from Talamadla village in Kamareddy district, where his family worked the land. He was the only son in a household that staked everything on his future. The family took on a significant financial burden, an education loan, and money borrowed from relatives to fund his master’s degree in the United Kingdom. He had been in London for just over a year.

By all accounts, he was in good spirits. His father, Madhusudan Reddy, told reporters that Srinath had called home on the night of 22 June. The conversation was normal. Nothing seemed wrong.

That same night, Reddy attended a birthday party with friends.

He was found unresponsive by his roommate the following morning.

Story continues below this ad

What is known about his death

The circumstances surrounding Reddy’s death remain unclear. His roommate told friends he appeared to have died by suicide, but his father said the family has not been given a confirmed cause of death. Police in the United Kingdom are investigating.

Also read Who was Gurbhej Singh? 26-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London

A family relative, whose son also lives in London, said the roommate did not immediately inform others about what had happened and only told friends some time after discovering the body.

The family in Talamadla learned of Srinath’s death in the days that followed. They are now waiting for answers.

A family asking for help

Madhusudan Reddy has appealed to both the central and Telangana state governments to help expedite the repatriation of his son’s body so that the family can perform the final rites.

Most Read
1US-Iran War Live Updates: Trump says US may ‘militarily complete the job’ after strikes on Iran
2Pakistan’s Karachi attack: Militants storm Rangers HQ after blast; 3 security personnel killed
3H-1B visa changes not aimed at Indians: US envoy Sergio Gor amid Trump immigration overhaul
4In a first, Japan to run overnight Shinkansen bullet train on Tokyo-Osaka route
5UAE visa-on-arrival facility extended to 6 more countries; overstay fine set at AED 50 per day
6Iran launches drone attack on Bahrain, tanker struck in Strait of Hormuz after US airstrikes
Story continues below this ad

A GoFundMe campaign has been started by family members in the UK to raise money for repatriation costs. In their appeal, they described Srinath as a young man who carried not just his own ambitions but the hopes of his entire family.

Also read Indian-origin Sikh man gets life term for killing Southampton student Henry Nowak

“His parents worked tirelessly to provide him with the best possible education and opportunities,” the campaign page said. “To support his studies abroad, his family took out an education loan and borrowed money from relatives, believing in his potential and future success.”

The family, already carrying the weight of debt taken on for his education, now faces the additional cost of bringing him back to India.

Crowdfunding efforts are underway to help ease that burden.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 28: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments