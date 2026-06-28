Indian-origin student dies in London, family in Telangana seeks help to bring body home

A 25-year-old Indian student pursuing a master’s degree in Leicester, England, was found dead in his accommodation on June 23, his family in Telangana said, with the cause of death yet to be officially confirmed.

Srinath Reddy came from Talamadla village in Kamareddy district, where his family worked the land. He was the only son in a household that staked everything on his future. The family took on a significant financial burden, an education loan, and money borrowed from relatives to fund his master’s degree in the United Kingdom. He had been in London for just over a year.

By all accounts, he was in good spirits. His father, Madhusudan Reddy, told reporters that Srinath had called home on the night of 22 June. The conversation was normal. Nothing seemed wrong.

That same night, Reddy attended a birthday party with friends.

He was found unresponsive by his roommate the following morning.

Story continues below this ad

What is known about his death

The circumstances surrounding Reddy’s death remain unclear. His roommate told friends he appeared to have died by suicide, but his father said the family has not been given a confirmed cause of death. Police in the United Kingdom are investigating.

A family relative, whose son also lives in London, said the roommate did not immediately inform others about what had happened and only told friends some time after discovering the body.

The family in Talamadla learned of Srinath’s death in the days that followed. They are now waiting for answers.

A family asking for help

Madhusudan Reddy has appealed to both the central and Telangana state governments to help expedite the repatriation of his son’s body so that the family can perform the final rites.

Story continues below this ad

A GoFundMe campaign has been started by family members in the UK to raise money for repatriation costs. In their appeal, they described Srinath as a young man who carried not just his own ambitions but the hopes of his entire family.

Also read Indian-origin Sikh man gets life term for killing Southampton student Henry Nowak

“His parents worked tirelessly to provide him with the best possible education and opportunities,” the campaign page said. “To support his studies abroad, his family took out an education loan and borrowed money from relatives, believing in his potential and future success.”

The family, already carrying the weight of debt taken on for his education, now faces the additional cost of bringing him back to India.

Crowdfunding efforts are underway to help ease that burden.