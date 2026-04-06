Iran refuses to reopen Strait of Hormuz for ‘temporary ceasefire’

A residential building damaged by recent U.S.-Israeli strikes is seen with a sign on its wall that reads in Farsi: “We stand till the end,” in Fardis, west of Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 3, 2026. (AP Photo)

With a day left to meet US President Donald Trump’s deadline for reopening of Strait of Hormuz, Iran Monday declared that it will not accept pressure or deadlines to make a decision.

Speaking to news agency Reuters, a senior Iranian official said Tehran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz over a temporary ceasefire, adding that they believe that United States is not yet ready for a permanent ceasefire.

On Monday, Iran and the United States were presented with draft proposal that includes 45-day ceasefire, and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the news agency AP reported quoting two officials.