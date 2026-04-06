Iran refuses to reopen Strait of Hormuz for ‘temporary ceasefire’

Speaking to news agency Reuters, a senior Iranian official said Tehran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz over a temporary ceasefire, adding that they believe that United States is not yet ready for a permanent ceasefire.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Apr 6, 2026 01:54 PM IST
tehranA residential building damaged by recent U.S.-Israeli strikes is seen with a sign on its wall that reads in Farsi: “We stand till the end,” in Fardis, west of Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 3, 2026. (AP Photo)
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With a day left to meet US President Donald Trump’s deadline for reopening of Strait of Hormuz, Iran Monday declared that it will not accept pressure or deadlines to make a decision.

Speaking to news agency Reuters, a senior Iranian official said Tehran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz over a temporary ceasefire, adding that they believe that United States is not yet ready for a permanent ceasefire.

On Monday, Iran and the United States were presented with draft proposal that includes 45-day ceasefire, and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the news agency AP reported quoting two officials.

The proposed peace plan involves a two-tier approach with an immediate ​ceasefire followed by a comprehensive agreement.

However, Axios sources have described the chances for reaching a partial deal over the next 48 hours as “slim”.

Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal ​Asim Munir, has been in contact “all night long” with U.S. ⁠Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas ​Araqchi, a source aware of the proposals said on Monday.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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