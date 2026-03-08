Black rain over Tehran: Why oil is falling from the sky after massive Israeli airstrikes on Iran

Flames rise from an oil storage facility south of the capital Tehran as strikes hit the city during the U.S.–Israel military campaign, Iran, Saturday, March 7, 2026. (AP Photo)

Iran’s capital city of Tehran woke up to oil-saturated rain with thick black clouds and fumes on Sunday.

A major airstrike aimed at Iran’s oil refineries and facilities was carried out by Israeli air forces, according to a CNN report. Oil installations towards the South and West of the city were primarily targeted. An oil-filled rain with black residue was reported all over the city. The city’s governor has urged all residents to wear masks following the polluted air situation.

US-Israel vs Iran War News | LIVE Updates

Four oil storage facilities and oil production transfer centres in Tehran and Alborz were reported to be hit by the strikes carried out by the Israeli military on Saturday, as per the Iranian news agency FARS. Four tanker drivers who were present at the centre during the attack were also reported to be killed.