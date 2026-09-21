UFOs over Tehran? Mysterious multi-coloured lights spark debate amid US-Iran war

As the war between the US and Iran enters a fresh chapter with Houthi rebels attacking Saudi Arabia, several purported videos from Tehran have emerged showing mysterious multi-coloured objects hovering over the capital city on Sunday, triggering debate over whether they were drones or UFOs.
Several reports stated that LED lights with multiple flashing colours were recorded near the Azadegan Expressway in Tehran. However, there was no confirmation from any official source about the object’s speed, altitude, distance, or size.
Unverified videos of the object gained traction on social media as the development comes amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran, with the Islamic Republic’s military issuing fresh warnings about potential strikes on US bases in the region.
A number of videos are circulating showing an unidentified object in the skies above Tehran, Iran, it’s not immediately clear what is being filmed. pic.twitter.com/bHNAQGFPNv
The video clip that has gone viral shows bright LED lights from what appears to be a low-flying craft. The circulating videos show an unidentified object in the skies above Iran’s capital Tehran. Some social media users speculated that it could be military aircraft. “It could be drones flying in formation,” one user said, while another commented saying, “We never see UFOs or UAPs with RGB (red, green, and blue) lights.”
Trump issues fresh warning to Iranian leadership
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump issued fresh threats to Iranian leadership.
During an interaction with a Fox News reporter, Trump said: “Iran’s leaders should make a deal, rot economically, or be wiped out.” However, the US President added that he would be open to meeting Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is poised to be in New York this week for the United Nations General Assembly.
Iran warns of retaliation against US bases
The Islamic Republic responded, saying it would retaliate harshly if the US military launches any fresh strikes. Iran’s military commander had said earlier that any fresh aggression from Washington would trigger sustained retaliation against US bases and interests, and that America’s regional allies would be considered a party in the war, Reuters reported.
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