Tehran launches retaliatory strikes, airspace closed across West Asia: Key developments after US-Israel strike

Missiles and drones crossed multiple borders Saturday after the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran, targeting senior leaders and military sites. Iran’s state TV, citing the Red Crescent, said at least 201 people were killed and more than 700 injured, as Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel and US bases in the region.

US President Donald Trump said the strikes aimed to remove what Washington views as a security threat and urged Iranians to “challenge their leadership.”

The strikes followed weeks of pressure by Trump on Tehran to accept limits on its nuclear programme, building up a fleet of American warships in the region.

As the fallout spread across West Asia, here are five key developments:

Death toll

In southern Iran, a strike hit a girls’ school, killing at least 80 people, according to the Associated Press. Iran’s state news agency, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), reported at least 15 deaths in the southwest, citing Lamerd governor Ali Alizadeh, who said strikes hit a sports hall, two residential areas and a building near a school.

Iran launched missiles and drones at Israel and at US military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. Emergency responder Magen David Adom reported 89 people were “lightly injured”.

In total, at least 201 people were killed and more than 700 injured across Iran, the Associated Press reported.

Top leadership in the crosshairs

The initial wave of strikes focused on senior political and military figures.

Israeli strikes killed Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh, Reuters said, quoting sources familiar with Israel’s military operations. The same sources said attacks killed Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour, though the claim wasn’t confirmed.

The operation was also reported to have targeted Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian. Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC News that both remain alive “as far as I know.” IRNA, citing a source close to the presidency, said Pezeshkian remains alive and in good health.

According to CNN, quoting Israeli sources, the list of targets included armed forces Chief of Staff Sayyid Abdolrahim Mousavi, Defence Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani and National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani. There was no confirmation on their status.

Flights disrupted

Flights across West Asia faced disruptions. US embassies and consulates in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Jordan, Israel and Karachi advised staff and American citizens to shelter in place.

Flight operations at several major airports, including Dubai International Airport, Abu Dhabi Airports, Heathrow Airport, Doha Airport and Boston Logan International Airport, were affected, impacting thousands of passengers

Escalation across the region

Tehran responded by firing waves of missiles and drones toward Israel and US military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar. Air defence fire sounded over Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. The air defence systems in the UAE intercepted a barrage of Iranian missiles and drones, the country’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement. Shrapnel from an Iranian missile attack on the UAE capital killed one person, state media reported.

Bahrain said a missile targeted the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet. Kuwait’s civil aviation authority said a drone targeted the main international airport, injuring several employees. Kuwait’s state news agency said shrapnel injured three troops at Ali Al-Salem air base. Explosions were reported in Qatar. Jordan said it intercepted 49 drones and ballistic missiles.

Saudi state media said Iran targeted Riyadh and the eastern region, adding that Saudi forces repelled the attack. In Yemen, Houthi officials said they would resume attacks on Red Sea shipping routes and on Israel.

World leaders call for de-escalation

The United Nations Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting on Saturday. In a letter to the council, Araghchi said Iran would regard all bases, facilities and assets of hostile forces in the region as legitimate military objectives.

Iran requested an urgent session of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over threats to safeguarded nuclear facilities. The IAEA said it was monitoring developments and there was no evidence of radiological impact.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said, “Neither the interests of the United States nor the cause of global peace are well served by this.” Trump urged Iranians to “seize control of your destiny” and said, “When we are finished, take over your government.”

Expressing “deep concern”, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urged all sides to “exercise restraint”, saying the “sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected.”

European Union leaders issued a joint statement calling for restraint and engaging in regional diplomacy to ensure nuclear safety.