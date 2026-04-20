Tehran ensures safe passage through Hormuz, says Iranian envoy to Russia

The sun rises behind tankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran, Saturday, April 18, 2026. (AP Photo)

Iran ensures the safe passage to ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz under a new legal ⁠regime, ​the Vedomosti newspaper quoted Iran’s ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali as ​saying on Monday.

“Iran ‌ensures safety of passage. Based ‌on the ​security measures ​and ​the legal regime of ​the Strait of ⁠Hormuz, ships and vessels can pass through,” ‌Vedomosti reported Jalali ⁠as saying.

Jalali said the US and ‌Israeli offensive on Iran failed as their declared intention was to ⁠induce a regime ⁠change and yet the Islamic ⁠Republic was ‌more ​united than ever before. “We are more united than before and we have an iron will.”