Tehran ensures safe passage through Hormuz, says Iranian envoy to Russia

He also refuted reports of Russia's involvement in the conflict and said: "Reports that Russia has supplied intelligence to Iran are not true."

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Apr 20, 2026 11:45 AM IST
HormuzThe sun rises behind tankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran, Saturday, April 18, 2026. (AP Photo)
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Iran ensures the safe passage to ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz under a new legal ⁠regime, ​the Vedomosti newspaper quoted Iran’s ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali as ​saying on Monday.

“Iran ‌ensures safety of passage. Based ‌on the ​security measures ​and ​the legal regime of ​the Strait of ⁠Hormuz, ships and vessels can pass through,” ‌Vedomosti reported Jalali ⁠as saying.

Jalali said the US and ‌Israeli offensive on Iran failed as their declared intention was to ⁠induce a regime ⁠change and yet the Islamic ⁠Republic was ‌more ​united than ever before. “We are more united than before and we have an iron will.”

He also refuted reports of Russia’s involvement in the conflict and said: “Reports that Russia has supplied intelligence to Iran are not true.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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