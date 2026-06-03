One killed after Iranian drones hit Kuwait airport’s T1 terminal; IndiGo, Kuwait Airways suspend flights as ceasefire talks stall

Kuwait suspended commercial flights on Wednesday after Iranian drones heavily damaged the country’s airport and killed one person, the latest salvo in a series of back-and-forth attacks by Tehran and Washington that have tested a fragile ceasefire. The strikes came as semiofficial Iranian news agencies said the country had stopped communicating with mediators about extending a ceasefire in the war with the US and Israel.
A regional official said Tehran wanted the truce in Lebanon enforced before returning to talks. US President Donald Trump disputed that claim and said negotiations were continuing, news agency Associated Press reported.
Kuwaiti authorities said several hostile drones struck the airport’s passenger terminal, causing significant damage and injuring several people. The attack came hours after Iran and the United States exchanged strikes in the Gulf region, further escalating tensions.
In response, Kuwait activated its airport emergency plan and temporarily halted all departures and arrivals. Gulf News reported that aviation authorities diverted incoming flights and launched emergency safety measures while assessing damage to airport facilities. Officials said operations would remain suspended until security and safety checks are completed.
IndiGo suspends services amid airspace closure
The disruption has also affected international carriers operating in Kuwait. Gulf News reported that IndiGo has suspended all flights to and from Kuwait until June 4 following the closure of the country’s airspace. The airline advised passengers to monitor flight status updates and said affected travellers would be offered assistance in line with its policies.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had targeted the headquarters of the US Navy’s 5th Fleet in Bahrain and ‘another country’ in its attack, without explicitly naming Kuwait. The IRGC said the strikes were in response to a US missile attack on the engine room of an oil tanker trying to reach Iran despite the US blockade.”
US CENTCOM also rejected Iranian claims that the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and another regional air base had been hit. Several Iranian ballistic missiles fired toward regional neighbours failed to reach their targets. CENTCOM later reported that an additional wave of Iranian drones targeting US forces in Kuwait was unsuccessful, with multiple drones shot down.”
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The airport closure is expected to cause travel disruptions across the region, with airlines reviewing flight paths and schedules as security concerns grow. Authorities in Kuwait said emergency teams remain deployed at the airport, and investigations into the extent of the damage are ongoing.
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