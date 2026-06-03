One killed after Iranian drones hit Kuwait airport’s T1 terminal; IndiGo, Kuwait Airways suspend flights as ceasefire talks stall

Kuwait suspended commercial flights on Wednesday after Iranian drones heavily damaged the country’s airport and killed one person, the latest salvo in a series of back-and-forth attacks by Tehran and Washington that have tested a fragile ceasefire. The strikes came as semiofficial Iranian news agencies said the country had stopped communicating with mediators about extending a ceasefire in the war with the US and Israel.

A regional official said Tehran wanted the truce in Lebanon enforced before returning to talks. US President Donald Trump disputed that claim and said negotiations were continuing, news agency Associated Press reported.

Kuwaiti authorities said several hostile drones struck the airport’s passenger terminal, causing significant damage and injuring several people. The attack came hours after Iran and the United States exchanged strikes in the Gulf region, further escalating tensions.