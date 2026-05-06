CNN founder Ted Turner, creator of 24-hour news cycle, dead at 87

Ted Turner, founder of CNN, speaks on a panel at the Paley Center for Media in New York. (Reuters/ File)

CNN said that its founder Ted Turner, who is credited with starting the 24-hour news cycle, has died at age 87.

The network said that Turner died on Wednesday, citing a news release from Turner Enterprises.

Turner changed an Atlanta television station into the first satellite-based “superstation” and founded Cable News Network (CNN), which is known as the first 24-hour, all news TV network.

Turner, who was born in Ohio and nicknamed “The Mouth of the South”, encompassed cable’s superstation and built a media empire which dealt with movies and cartoons, along with professional sports teams like the Atlanta Braves.