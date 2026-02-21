Over a month after ‘technical pause’, Bangladesh set to resume full visa operations

While some in Delhi view this as an outreach by the new government, sources played down the development, saying resumption of visa services was to take place on a routine basis.

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 21, 2026 09:13 PM IST
Bangladesh is among the 38 countries that have been added to a list requiring bond payment for US visa. (File image)While some in Delhi view this as an outreach by the new government, sources played down the development, saying resumption of visa services was to take place on a routine basis. (File image)
Make us preferred source on Google

Over a month after Bangladesh put in place a “technical pause” on issuing visas to Indians for non-essential travel, Dhaka is learnt to be in the process of resuming full visa operations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

While there is no official announcement or notification yet, sources said that with the Bangladesh elections having been held peacefully and a new Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in place, visa services are in “restart mode”.

While some in Delhi view this as an outreach by the new government, sources played down the development, saying resumption of visa services was to take place on a routine basis.

According to the sources, India is expected to reciprocate and normalise visa services, but a final call will be taken later.

Bangladesh had put in place a “technical pause” on visas for non-essential travel in early January, in view of the sensitive situation in the run-up to the February 12 elections. However, it continued to grant visas to Indians who had to travel for urgent work or emergency or humanitarian grounds.

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, Deputy High Commission in Kolkata and Assistant High Commission in Agartala had kept business and work visas beyond the purview of the restrictions.

Bangladesh has diplomatic missions in Mumbai and Chennai as well, where the visa services remained operative.

Story continues below this ad

Earlier, India had imposed restrictions on visas for Bangladeshi nationals after August 5, 2024, when the then Sheikh Hasina government was ousted. On December 23 last year, consular and visa services at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi were temporarily suspended because of “unavoidable circumstances”, according to a notice issued by the mission.

Following the election of the Tarique Rahman government, India has reached out to Dhaka — from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s phone call and congratulatory message to the BNP chief on his victory, to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attending the swearing-in ceremony.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who also went for the swearing-in ceremony, met Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafique Rahman, too. The Jamaat has emerged as the second largest party in Parliament.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met Rahman on December 31, and expressed confidence that Khaleda Zia’s “vision and values” would “guide the development of the partnership”.

Story continues below this ad

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on January 1 to convey condolences on Khaleda Zia’s death, on behalf of the government, and sign the condolence book there.

All these are seen as positive outreach towards Dhaka, and Rahman reciprocated by not making any anti-India statements during his election campaign.

Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
twitter

Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
Mani Shankar Aiyar in his study at his bungalow in Delhi.
Backroom Brief | Mani Shankar Aiyar ko gussa kyon aata hai: How Congress's stormy petrel has returned to haunt it
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav says 'no one is above the law' days after getting out of prison, reveals he was 'dazed' when he raised demand for smoking zones
Kohrra 2
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
PAK vs NZ
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 8
Suryakumar Yadav smiles, but India’s batting bomb waits: South Africa test looms in T20 World Cup defence
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
Trump
How will Trump's new 10% tariffs work and what's next for the world?
Anupam Kher
'Mai poori zindagi us jagah kiraye par..,': When Anupam Kher shared story behind buying a home for his mother in Shimla; psychiatrist weighs in
Salesforce
‘SaaS is dead’ is counterfactual, ask us again in 10 years: Salesforce execs amid AI Summit 2026
Advertisement
Must Read
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
PAK vs NZ
Suryakumar Yadav smiles, but India’s batting bomb waits: South Africa test looms in T20 World Cup defence
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 8
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
‘SaaS is dead’ is counterfactual, ask us again in 10 years: Salesforce execs amid AI Summit 2026
Salesforce
‘India is poised to lead global AI adoption’: OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji
Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, emphasises a data-driven approach to understanding AI’s economic impact. (Express Image/OpenAI)
Digital arrest scams: Why are they still so rampant despite awareness?
Experts say psychological manipulation, not lack of awareness, fuels the rise of digital scams.
'Mai poori zindagi us jagah kiraye par..,': When Anupam Kher shared story behind buying a home for his mother in Shimla; psychiatrist weighs in
Anupam Kher
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement