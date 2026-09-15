Oracle’s 6 am layoff email: ‘Today is your last working day’

Oracle has begun a new round of layoffs, with three employees affected and copies of an internal termination email confirming the cuts began Monday, September 14, Business Insider reported. The report, however, did not specify how many employees were affected.
The layoffs had been expected to begin Monday, Business Insider reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The notification sent to affected employees said their roles were being eliminated as part of a “broader organizational change” and that September 14 would be their last working day.
Employees were offered four weeks of base salary plus one additional week for each year of employment, according to documents.
The San Francisco Chronicle, citing Business Insider, reported that employees began receiving the layoff notices around 6 am, with some workers losing access to corporate systems before the notification arrived.
Oracle has not publicly commented on the latest layoffs. A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.
Layoffs follow 21,000-job workforce reduction
The latest cuts follow a substantial reduction in Oracle’s workforce during fiscal 2026. Oracle’s workforce declined by about 21,000 employees, or 13 per cent, in the fiscal year that ended May 31, according to its latest filing. The company had about 141,000 employees before the current round of cuts.
The layoffs come as Oracle dramatically increases spending on data centres to meet demand for artificial intelligence services.
The company reported $28.5 billion in capital expenditure in the first quarter, up from $8.5 billion a year earlier, and maintained its fiscal 2027 capital expenditure forecast at $90 billion-$95 billion, Business Insider reported.
Oracle has said it plans to raise about $40 billion through debt and equity financing during the current fiscal year. Reuters reported that the company is trying to balance its aggressive AI infrastructure expansion with concerns over its cash flow and debt burden.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More