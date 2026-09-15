Oracle’s 6 am layoff email: ‘Today is your last working day’

Oracle's employees were offered four weeks of base salary plus one additional week for each year of employment, according to documents. (AP file)

Oracle has begun a new round of layoffs, with three employees affected and copies of an internal termination email confirming the cuts began Monday, September 14, Business Insider reported. The report, however, did not specify how many employees were affected.

The layoffs had been expected to begin Monday, Business Insider reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The notification sent to affected employees said their roles were being eliminated as part of a “broader organizational change” and that September 14 would be their last working day.

Employees were offered four weeks of base salary plus one additional week for each year of employment, according to documents.