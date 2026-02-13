Tarique Rahman wins Dhaka-17 and Bogura-6, BNP wins back Khaleda Zia’s seat after a decade

Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Tarique Rahman talks to media after casting his vote during the national parliamentary elections in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

BNP chairman Tarique Rahman has been unofficially declared elected from Dhaka-17 and Bogura-6, according to provisional results.

In Dhaka-17, Rahman, contesting with the party’s sheaf of paddy symbol, secured 72,699 votes. His nearest rival, Dr Khaleduzzaman of Jamaat-e-Islami, who ran with the scales symbol, received 68,300 votes. Rahman won the seat by a margin of 4,399 votes.