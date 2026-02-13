Tarique Rahman wins Dhaka-17 and Bogura-6, BNP wins back Khaleda Zia’s seat after a decade

BNP chairman Tarique Rahman has been unofficially declared elected from Dhaka-17 and Bogura-6, according to provisional results.
In Dhaka-17, Rahman, contesting with the party’s sheaf of paddy symbol, secured 72,699 votes. His nearest rival, Dr Khaleduzzaman of Jamaat-e-Islami, who ran with the scales symbol, received 68,300 votes. Rahman won the seat by a margin of 4,399 votes.
In Bogura-6, Rahman polled 216,284 votes. His closest contender, Abidur Rahman Sohel of Jamaat-e-Islami, secured 97,626 votes. The margin of victory in the constituency was 118,658 votes.
BNP candidate Milton Morshed secured the Bogura-7 seat in a thumping victory over his Jamaat-e-Islami rival Golam Rabbani. He won 2,62,501 votes, while Rabbani raked in 1,15,184 votes. The seat was won by Khaleda Zia in every election from 1991 to 2008. Bogura-7 eventually went out of the BNP’s hands in 2014, when Zia did not contest it.
The results are yet to be formally announced by the Election Commission.
The BNP had fielded Khaleda Zia from the constituency again this election. At the time, Zia was in hospital. She passed away a few days before the elections and the BNP fielded its Gabtali Upazila unit president Morshed.
Former Bangladesh President Ziaur Rahman was born in Bogura’s Gabtoli Upazila.