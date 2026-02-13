Bajaj
Tarique Rahman wins Dhaka-17 and Bogura-6, BNP wins back Khaleda Zia’s seat after a decade

In Dhaka-17, Rahman, contesting with the party’s sheaf of paddy symbol, secured 72,699 votes.

Written by: Mashkoora Khan
2 min readFeb 13, 2026 09:47 AM IST First published on: Feb 13, 2026 at 09:43 AM IST
Bangladesh ElectionBangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Tarique Rahman talks to media after casting his vote during the national parliamentary elections in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

BNP chairman Tarique Rahman has been unofficially declared elected from Dhaka-17 and Bogura-6, according to provisional results.

In Dhaka-17, Rahman, contesting with the party’s sheaf of paddy symbol, secured 72,699 votes. His nearest rival, Dr Khaleduzzaman of Jamaat-e-Islami, who ran with the scales symbol, received 68,300 votes. Rahman won the seat by a margin of 4,399 votes.

In Bogura-6, Rahman polled 216,284 votes. His closest contender, Abidur Rahman Sohel of Jamaat-e-Islami, secured 97,626 votes. The margin of victory in the constituency was 118,658 votes.

Khaleda Zia’s Bogura-7 back with BNP

BNP candidate Milton Morshed secured the Bogura-7 seat in a thumping victory over his Jamaat-e-Islami rival Golam Rabbani. He won 2,62,501 votes, while Rabbani raked in 1,15,184 votes. The seat was won by Khaleda Zia in every election from 1991 to 2008. Bogura-7 eventually went out of the BNP’s hands in 2014, when Zia did not contest it.

The results are yet to be formally announced by the Election Commission.

The BNP had fielded Khaleda Zia from the constituency again this election. At the time, Zia was in hospital. She passed away a few days before the elections and the BNP fielded its Gabtali Upazila unit president Morshed.

Former Bangladesh President Ziaur Rahman was born in Bogura’s Gabtoli Upazila.

Mashkoora Khan
Mashkoora Khan
Mashkoora Khan is a journalist and sub-editor on the global desk at The Indian Express.

