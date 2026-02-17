Bangladesh govt: Who are the BNP leaders sworn-in as ministers in Tarique Rahman’s cabinet

Khalilur Rahman, Ishraque Hossain and Shama Obaed among other leaders have been sworn-in as ministers in BNP govt. (Photo: Social media/ Prothom Alo)

Bangladesh’s new prime minister Tarique Rahman was sworn-in on Tuesday afternoon at the National Parliament complex’s South Plaza along with 25 ministers and 24 state ministers. The oath to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders was administered by the country’s president Mohammed Shahabuddin.

This comes after BNP registered a landslide victory in the 13th parliamentary elections held last week in the country, which was the first since the massive 2024 student-led uprising that led to the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government. Hasina also fled the country to India in August 2024.