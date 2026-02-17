Bajaj
Bangladesh govt: Who are the BNP leaders sworn-in as ministers in Tarique Rahman’s cabinet

Along with Rahman, the oath taking ceremony witnessed 25 ministers and 24 state ministers sworn-in, however, their individual portfolios still remains unknown.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 17, 2026 05:51 PM IST First published on: Feb 17, 2026 at 05:38 PM IST
bnp ministers list bangladeshKhalilur Rahman, Ishraque Hossain and Shama Obaed among other leaders have been sworn-in as ministers in BNP govt. (Photo: Social media/ Prothom Alo)

Bangladesh’s new prime minister Tarique Rahman was sworn-in on Tuesday afternoon at the National Parliament complex’s South Plaza along with 25 ministers and 24 state ministers. The oath to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders was administered by the country’s president Mohammed Shahabuddin.

This comes after BNP registered a landslide victory in the 13th parliamentary elections held last week in the country, which was the first since the massive 2024 student-led uprising that led to the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government. Hasina also fled the country to India in August 2024.

Rahman, whose term will last for the next five years, is the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and former President Ziaur Rahman.

Tarique Rahman has also become the first male prime minister of Bangladesh in 35 years. He returned to Dhaka in December after nearly 17 years of self-exile in London.

Along with Rahman, the oath taking ceremony witnessed 25 ministers and 24 state ministers sworn-in, however, their individual portfolios still remains unknown.

Those called to be appointed as ministers:

  • Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
  • Salahuddin Ahmed
  • Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury
  • Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku
  • Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed
  • Dr AZM Zahid Hossain
  • Dr Khalilur Rahman
  • Abdul Awal Mintoo
  • Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad
  • Mizanur Rahman Minu
  • Nitai Roy Chowdhury
  • Khandaker Abdul Muktadir
  • Ariful Haque Chowdhury
  • Zahir Uddin Swapon
  • Amin Ur Rashid
  • Afroza Khanam Rita
  • Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie
  • Asadul Habib Dulu
  • Md Asaduzzaman
  • Zakaria Taher
  • Dipen Dewan
  • Ehsanul Haque Milan
  • Sardar Md Sakawat Hossain
  • Fakir Mahbub Anam
  • Sheikh Robiul Alam

Those called to be appointed as state ministers:

  • M Rashiduzzaman Millat
  • Anindya Islam Amit
  • Md Shariful Alam
  • Shama Obaed Islam
  • Sultan Salahuddin Tuku
  • Barrister Kaiser Kamal
  • Farhad Hossain Azad
  • Aminul Haque
  • Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin
  • Habibur Rashid
  • Rajib Ahsan
  • Abdul Bari
  • Mir Shahe Alam
  • Zonayed Saki
  • Ishraq Hossain
  • Farzana Sharmin
  • Sheikh Faridul Islam
  • Md Nurul Haque Noor
  • Yaser Khan Chowdhury
  • M Iqbal Hossain
  • M A Muhit
  • Ahmad Sohel Manjur
  • Bobby Hajjaj
  • Ali Newaz Mahmud Khayam

Bangladesh election results

In the 350 member parliament, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party won 212 seats, while the 11 party coalition led by the Jamaat-e-Islami, which is Bangladesh’s largest Islamist party, won 77 seas.

Notably, in Bangladesh, voters elect 300 members of parliament directly while the remaining 50 seats are reserved for women and are distributed proportionately among the parties which have won the elections.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

