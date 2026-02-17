Bangladesh govt: Who are the BNP leaders sworn-in as ministers in Tarique Rahman’s cabinet

Bangladesh’s new prime minister Tarique Rahman was sworn-in on Tuesday afternoon at the National Parliament complex’s South Plaza along with 25 ministers and 24 state ministers. The oath to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders was administered by the country’s president Mohammed Shahabuddin.
This comes after BNP registered a landslide victory in the 13th parliamentary elections held last week in the country, which was the first since the massive 2024 student-led uprising that led to the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government. Hasina also fled the country to India in August 2024.
Rahman, whose term will last for the next five years, is the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and former President Ziaur Rahman.
Tarique Rahman has also become the first male prime minister of Bangladesh in 35 years. He returned to Dhaka in December after nearly 17 years of self-exile in London.
Along with Rahman, the oath taking ceremony witnessed 25 ministers and 24 state ministers sworn-in, however, their individual portfolios still remains unknown.
In the 350 member parliament, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party won 212 seats, while the 11 party coalition led by the Jamaat-e-Islami, which is Bangladesh’s largest Islamist party, won 77 seas.
Notably, in Bangladesh, voters elect 300 members of parliament directly while the remaining 50 seats are reserved for women and are distributed proportionately among the parties which have won the elections.