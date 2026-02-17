Bangladesh swearing-in ceremony 2026: Tarique Rahman, other newly elected MPs take oath; country to get first male PM in 30 years

The newly elected members of Bangladesh’s 13th National Parliament were sworn in on Tuesday morning, February 17, marking the formal transition of power after a watershed general election that ended months of political uncertainty.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the South Plaza of the National Parliament, where Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin administered the oath to the Members of Parliament (MPs) around 10:42 am local time, Dhaka Tribune reported. According to constitutional provisions, in the absence of the speaker or deputy speaker, the responsibility of administering the oath to newly elected MPs falls on the Chief Election Commissioner.

A four-tier security arrangement was put in place around the parliament area for the ceremony, which was attended by more than 1,000 local and foreign guests, the report added.

The Election Commission had earlier published the gazette of 297 elected MPs on February 13, following the February 12 elections. According to official results, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led alliance won 211 seats out of 297, while the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party alliance secured 77 seats. Independent candidates won seven seats.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) bagged 209 out of 297 seats, while right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68 seats in the 13th Parliamentary elections. Deposed premier Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League was barred from contesting the polls.

Tarique Rahman to take oath as Prime Minister

BNP chairman Tarique Rahman is set to take oath as Bangladesh’s new Prime Minister later in the afternoon after leading his party to a forceful victory in the crucial general elections. Breaking with long-standing tradition, the swearing-in ceremony of the 60-year-old BNP chief will be held at the South Plaza of the Parliament Complex instead of Bangabhaban.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath to the new cabinet members at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad on Tuesday afternoon, state-run BSS reported. “The Parliament Secretariat is set to hold the oath-taking ceremony of the new cabinet members at 4 pm local time,” Secretary of the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat Kaniz Maula said.

Earlier in the day, AMM Nasir Uddin administered the oath to all newly elected members of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (JS). All 297 lawmakers were to “first take oath as the members of parliament (MPs) and then as the members of the Constitutional Reform Council,” according to a press release of the JS Secretariat. After administering the oath to the MPs, the CEC will also swear in the members of the Constitution Reform Council.

BNP’s parliamentary party meeting today

The BNP has called a parliamentary party meeting at the Parliament Building at 11:30 am to elect its parliamentary party leader. “As the leader of the majority party, our party chairman, Tarique Rahman, will be the Prime Minister,” said Salah Uddin Ahmed, a member of the BNP standing committee.

Under constitutional procedure, immediately after their swearing-in, BNP MPs will elect their leader, who will then be invited by the President to form the government, a Bangabhaban official said.

Rahman to interim government chief Muhammad Yunus

Rahman will become prime minister for the first time, replacing interim government chief Muhammad Yunus, who took charge in August 2024 after the collapse of Hasina’s regime following massive anti-government protests.

Bangladesh’s first male PM in over 30 years

Today’s proceedings at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad mark the end of nearly two decades of political exile for the BNP and the formal conclusion of the interim administration. As the first male Prime Minister in over 30 years, Rahman faces the monumental task of navigating a nation still healing from the 2024 student-led uprising and implementing the sweeping reforms demanded by a new generation of voters.

Key guests

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Secretary-General of Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh are also likely to accompany him. Among other foreign dignitaries expected at the ceremony are Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu, Turkish Undersecretary Beris Ekinci and Sri Lanka’s Minister of Health and Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa.

The BNP has invited about 1,200 domestic and foreign guests to the event.

Call for unity, promise of governance reform

In a post-election press conference, Rahman called for “national unity” and “peace” in the national interest, warning that divisiveness would undermine democracy. He said the country faces a fragile economy, weakened institutions and a deteriorating law and order situation.

“Our paths and opinions may differ, but in the interest of the country, we must remain united. I firmly believe that national unity is our collective strength, while division is our weakness,” he said.

He added that the new government faces two major challenges, tackling the economy and ensuring good governance. When asked how he would reconcile with millions of Awami League supporters, Rahman replied, “By ensuring the rule of law”. In response to a related question, he said there was “no room for politics of vengeance”, warning that attacks based on political affiliation or differing opinions would not be tolerated.

After his party’s victory, Rahman visited the homes of his political rivals, including Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman and National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam, where he exchanged greetings and held cordial discussions.

Rahman, the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia and BNP founder, late President Ziaur Rahman, returned home two months ago after 17 years in self-exile in London. He has not previously held public office.

Minority representation and opposition role

Bangladesh held the 13th parliamentary election on February 12 after a prolonged period of political vacuum and instability following the fall of Hasina’s 15-year rule. Widespread attacks on minorities were reported in the aftermath of the regime’s collapse.

MPs from minority communities

Four candidates from minority communities, including two Hindus, all from the BNP, won in the elections. Goyeshwar Chandra Roy, a BNP standing committee member, and Nitai Roy Chowdhury, one of the party’s vice presidents, secured seats. The other minority MPs-elect are Saching Pru, a senior BNP leader and Buddhist, and Dipen Dewan, who belongs to the Buddhist-majority Chakma ethnic minority group. Hindus make up approximately eight per cent of the population in the Muslim-majority country of 170 million people.

Jamaat-e-Islami Assistant Secretary General and liaison committee coordinator of the 11-party alliance, AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad, said they want to play a constructive role as an opposition party.

Yunus bids farewell

In his farewell address Monday, outgoing interim government chief Muhammad Yunus said his 18-month rule restored three core pillars of Bangladesh’s external engagement, “sovereignty, national interests, and dignity”, and that the country is no longer a “submissive” nation.

“Today’s Bangladesh is confident, active, and responsible in protecting its independent interests,” he said in a televised address. “Bangladesh is no longer a country with a submissive foreign policy or dependent on the instructions and advice of other countries.”

He emphasised that his tenure rebuilt the “fundamental foundations” of foreign engagement: “sovereignty, national interests, and dignity”.

“I call upon everyone, regardless of party, creed, religion, caste and gender, to continue the struggle to build a just, humane, and democratic Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies)