Bangladesh swearing-in ceremony 2026: Tarique Rahman, other newly elected MPs take oath; country to get first male PM in 30 years

Bangladesh swearing-in ceremony 2026: The oath-taking ceremony was held at the South Plaza of the National Parliament, where Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin administered the oath to the Members of Parliament (MPs) around 10:42 am local time.

By: Express Global Desk
7 min readUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 11:29 AM IST
Tarique Rahman, BNP, bangladesh elections, bangladesh results 2026Tarique Rahman of the BNP will take oath as the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday after leading his party to a forceful victory in the crucial general elections. (AP file)
Make us preferred source on Google

The newly elected members of Bangladesh’s 13th National Parliament were sworn in on Tuesday morning, February 17, marking the formal transition of power after a watershed general election that ended months of political uncertainty.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the South Plaza of the National Parliament, where Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin administered the oath to the Members of Parliament (MPs) around 10:42 am local time, Dhaka Tribune reported. According to constitutional provisions, in the absence of the speaker or deputy speaker, the responsibility of administering the oath to newly elected MPs falls on the Chief Election Commissioner.

Also Read | liveBangladesh Oath Ceremony 2026 Live Updates:

A four-tier security arrangement was put in place around the parliament area for the ceremony, which was attended by more than 1,000 local and foreign guests, the report added.

The Election Commission had earlier published the gazette of 297 elected MPs on February 13, following the February 12 elections. According to official results, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led alliance won 211 seats out of 297, while the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party alliance secured 77 seats. Independent candidates won seven seats.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) bagged 209 out of 297 seats, while right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68 seats in the 13th Parliamentary elections. Deposed premier Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League was barred from contesting the polls.

Tarique Rahman to take oath as Prime Minister

BNP chairman Tarique Rahman is set to take oath as Bangladesh’s new Prime Minister later in the afternoon after leading his party to a forceful victory in the crucial general elections. Breaking with long-standing tradition, the swearing-in ceremony of the 60-year-old BNP chief will be held at the South Plaza of the Parliament Complex instead of Bangabhaban.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath to the new cabinet members at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad on Tuesday afternoon, state-run BSS reported. “The Parliament Secretariat is set to hold the oath-taking ceremony of the new cabinet members at 4 pm local time,” Secretary of the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat Kaniz Maula said.

Story continues below this ad

Earlier in the day, AMM Nasir Uddin administered the oath to all newly elected members of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (JS). All 297 lawmakers were to “first take oath as the members of parliament (MPs) and then as the members of the Constitutional Reform Council,” according to a press release of the JS Secretariat. After administering the oath to the MPs, the CEC will also swear in the members of the Constitution Reform Council.

BNP’s parliamentary party meeting today

The BNP has called a parliamentary party meeting at the Parliament Building at 11:30 am to elect its parliamentary party leader. “As the leader of the majority party, our party chairman, Tarique Rahman, will be the Prime Minister,” said Salah Uddin Ahmed, a member of the BNP standing committee.

Under constitutional procedure, immediately after their swearing-in, BNP MPs will elect their leader, who will then be invited by the President to form the government, a Bangabhaban official said.

Rahman to interim government chief Muhammad Yunus

Rahman will become prime minister for the first time, replacing interim government chief Muhammad Yunus, who took charge in August 2024 after the collapse of Hasina’s regime following massive anti-government protests.

Story continues below this ad

Bangladesh’s first male PM in over 30 years

Today’s proceedings at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad mark the end of nearly two decades of political exile for the BNP and the formal conclusion of the interim administration. As the first male Prime Minister in over 30 years, Rahman faces the monumental task of navigating a nation still healing from the 2024 student-led uprising and implementing the sweeping reforms demanded by a new generation of voters.

Key guests

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Secretary-General of Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh are also likely to accompany him. Among other foreign dignitaries expected at the ceremony are Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu, Turkish Undersecretary Beris Ekinci and Sri Lanka’s Minister of Health and Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa.

The BNP has invited about 1,200 domestic and foreign guests to the event.

Call for unity, promise of governance reform

In a post-election press conference, Rahman called for “national unity” and “peace” in the national interest, warning that divisiveness would undermine democracy. He said the country faces a fragile economy, weakened institutions and a deteriorating law and order situation.

Story continues below this ad

“Our paths and opinions may differ, but in the interest of the country, we must remain united. I firmly believe that national unity is our collective strength, while division is our weakness,” he said.

He added that the new government faces two major challenges, tackling the economy and ensuring good governance. When asked how he would reconcile with millions of Awami League supporters, Rahman replied, “By ensuring the rule of law”. In response to a related question, he said there was “no room for politics of vengeance”, warning that attacks based on political affiliation or differing opinions would not be tolerated.

After his party’s victory, Rahman visited the homes of his political rivals, including Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman and National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam, where he exchanged greetings and held cordial discussions.

Rahman, the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia and BNP founder, late President Ziaur Rahman, returned home two months ago after 17 years in self-exile in London. He has not previously held public office.

Story continues below this ad

Minority representation and opposition role

Bangladesh held the 13th parliamentary election on February 12 after a prolonged period of political vacuum and instability following the fall of Hasina’s 15-year rule. Widespread attacks on minorities were reported in the aftermath of the regime’s collapse.

MPs from minority communities

Four candidates from minority communities, including two Hindus, all from the BNP, won in the elections. Goyeshwar Chandra Roy, a BNP standing committee member, and Nitai Roy Chowdhury, one of the party’s vice presidents, secured seats. The other minority MPs-elect are Saching Pru, a senior BNP leader and Buddhist, and Dipen Dewan, who belongs to the Buddhist-majority Chakma ethnic minority group. Hindus make up approximately eight per cent of the population in the Muslim-majority country of 170 million people.

Jamaat-e-Islami Assistant Secretary General and liaison committee coordinator of the 11-party alliance, AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad, said they want to play a constructive role as an opposition party.

Yunus bids farewell

In his farewell address Monday, outgoing interim government chief Muhammad Yunus said his 18-month rule restored three core pillars of Bangladesh’s external engagement, “sovereignty, national interests, and dignity”, and that the country is no longer a “submissive” nation.

Story continues below this ad

“Today’s Bangladesh is confident, active, and responsible in protecting its independent interests,” he said in a televised address. “Bangladesh is no longer a country with a submissive foreign policy or dependent on the instructions and advice of other countries.”

He emphasised that his tenure rebuilt the “fundamental foundations” of foreign engagement: “sovereignty, national interests, and dignity”.

“I call upon everyone, regardless of party, creed, religion, caste and gender, to continue the struggle to build a just, humane, and democratic Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Loyal alliance, restless partner: Congress MP’s power-sharing demand tests DMK tie-up
Loyal alliance, restless partner: Congress MP’s power-sharing demand tests DMK tie-up
Tata, two consortia led by L&T, Bharat Forge shortlisted for making fighter jets
Tata, two consortia led by L&T, Bharat Forge shortlisted for making fighter jets
Expressing regret over the statements and any misunderstanding or reputational harm they may have caused, Kaveri Baruah announced that she was withdrawing the remarks in their entirety.
Allu Arjun's '42 rules' row: After 'coordinated harassment' claim, Kaveri Baruah calls own statement 'incorrect and baseless'
Ameesha Patel
Non-bailable warrant issued against Ameesha Patel in 2017 cheque bounce case; actor claims dues were settled
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
Pathum Nissanka stuns Australia: Signed at a temple, delivered at T20 World Cup
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Lisa Ray
Lisa Ray recalls struggling with 'chemo-induced menopause' at 37, fighting stigma, shame: 'I was completely unprepared'
India’s scale and diversity are influencing how ElevenLabs builds voice AI worldwide, shared Alex Haskell.
India will shape global AI governance, says ElevenLabs’ head of global affairs Alex Haskell
Advertisement
Must Read
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
Pathum Nissanka stuns Australia: Signed at a temple, delivered at T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
Not Varun, not Kuldeep; Why Axar Patel was India's real weapon against Pakistan in T20 World Cup showdown
India's Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Usman Khan during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
India will shape global AI governance, says ElevenLabs’ head of global affairs Alex Haskell
India’s scale and diversity are influencing how ElevenLabs builds voice AI worldwide, shared Alex Haskell.
AI Impact Summit 2026: Publishers seek fair compensation for use of news content in AI training
AI Impact Summit
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Lisa Ray recalls struggling with 'chemo-induced menopause' at 37, fighting stigma, shame: 'I was completely unprepared'
Lisa Ray
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement