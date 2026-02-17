Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman takes oath: Intense lobbying begins in bureaucracy, police for key postings amid Cabinet reshuffle

Tarique Rahman, Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, right, stand with Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin for national anthem after Rahman was sworn in as country's prime minister during a ceremony at the National Parliament in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP Photo)

After 18 months of turmoil, Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairman Tarique Rahman sworn-in as the prime minister of the country but reports suggest that an intense lobbying has started in the bureaucracy and police department in order to secure coveted postings.

As the Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) begins to shape the new administration after the oath taking ceremony of ministers and state ministers, mid-ranking to senior officers across several ministries in the country have been maneuvering to secure positions in the upcoming Bangladesh’s administration, The Daily Star reported.