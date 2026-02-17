Bajaj
Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman takes oath: Intense lobbying begins in bureaucracy, police for key postings amid Cabinet reshuffle

As Rahman-led BNP begins to shape the new administration after the oath taking ceremony of ministers and state ministers, mid-ranking to senior officers across several ministries in the country have been maneuvering to secure positions.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 17, 2026 07:31 PM IST First published on: Feb 17, 2026 at 07:31 PM IST
bangladesh new governmentTarique Rahman, Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, right, stand with Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin for national anthem after Rahman was sworn in as country's prime minister during a ceremony at the National Parliament in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP Photo)

After 18 months of turmoil, Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairman Tarique Rahman sworn-in as the prime minister of the country but reports suggest that an intense lobbying has started in the bureaucracy and police department in order to secure coveted postings.

As the Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) begins to shape the new administration after the oath taking ceremony of ministers and state ministers, mid-ranking to senior officers across several ministries in the country have been maneuvering to secure positions in the upcoming Bangladesh’s administration, The Daily Star reported.

Quoting sources, the publisher reported that even retired bureaucrats have joined the fray to seek influential posts by utilising their alleged political connections.

A group of officials were spotted visiting the hub of civil bureaucracy in the country, the Secretariat, on Monday as they reportedly sought assurances regarding postings and promotions.

Bangladesh’s bureaucracy saw a string of resignations in the past couple of days as cabinet secretary and principal secretary, the two most powerful civil service figures resigned in the last three days.

On Saturday, Sheikh Abdur Rashid resigned as the cabinet secretary and the interim government being led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus gave M Siraz Uddin Miah, who was already serving as principal secretary to the chief adviser, the additional charge of cabinet secretary.

The interim government relieved Siraj from cabinet secretary’s role on Monday and Home Secretary Nasimul Gani was named the new cabinet secretary. The same day, Siraj stepped down from the principal secretary’s role.

The developments came after the Bangladesh election results were clear on Friday and before the oath taking ceremony of the new government on Tuesday.

Rahman is set to have a cabinet of 49 ministers where 25 have been sworn-in as ministers and 24 were sworn-in as state ministers. BNP won 212 seats in the 13th parliamentary elections and secured a landslide victory.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends.

