Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman visits Puja pandals, vows to ensure equal rights for people of all religions

BANGLADESH PRIME Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday visited several Durga Puja pandals in Rangpur and called for “ensuring equal rights for people of all religions in the country”.

The visit assumes significance as it comes a year after a spate of violent attacks on minorities in Bangladesh and the criticism faced by its then interim government led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus. New Delhi had consistently raised concerns with Bangladesh’s interim government regarding the rising wave of attacks on religious and ethnic minorities — including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists — following the political transition in August 2024.

On Tuesday, during his visit to the Puja mandap of a temple, Rahman said: “Just as people of all religions came together to liberate this country, and worked together to establish the political rights of its people, we must also work together, irrespective of religious beliefs and affiliations, if we want to build the Bangladesh we aspire to create.”