Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman visits Puja pandals, vows to ensure equal rights for people of all religions

BANGLADESH PRIME Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday visited several Durga Puja pandals in Rangpur and called for “ensuring equal rights for people of all religions in the country”.
The visit assumes significance as it comes a year after a spate of violent attacks on minorities in Bangladesh and the criticism faced by its then interim government led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus. New Delhi had consistently raised concerns with Bangladesh’s interim government regarding the rising wave of attacks on religious and ethnic minorities — including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists — following the political transition in August 2024.
On Tuesday, during his visit to the Puja mandap of a temple, Rahman said: “Just as people of all religions came together to liberate this country, and worked together to establish the political rights of its people, we must also work together, irrespective of religious beliefs and affiliations, if we want to build the Bangladesh we aspire to create.”
Rahman’s government also announced a hike in grants, holidays and security measures ahead of festivities. According to a report by Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), Rahman visited Puja pavilions in Rangpur, Rajshahi and Chattogram and exchanged greetings with members of the Hindu community.
His Press Secretary Saleh Shibly said the government had taken necessary steps to ensure peaceful celebration of Durga Puja across the country. He also highlighted the government’s principle that everyone has the right to security, regardless of their religion.
According to The Daily Star, Rahman recently handed over a cheque of Tk 5 crore for a Durga Puja committee, while Tk 3 crore was provided for the Buddhist community’s Kathin Chibor Dan festival.
Earlier, Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed also spoke about security preparations after a high-level coordination meeting. The authorities have also focused on uninterrupted electricity supply, emergency lighting and coordination between security personnel and volunteers at Puja pavilions, as per reports.
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According to officials in the Bangladesh High Commission, during a meeting with representatives of Hindu and Buddhist communities earlier this month, Rahman had stressed the importance of building a country where religion, identity or background does not become a barrier to equal rights and opportunities.
New Delhi and Dhaka have been working on scheduling a visit by Rahman to India next month, even as no dates have been finalised yet.