Bangladesh rules out Tarique Rahman’s India visit for BRICS, says not invited as PM

Bangladeshhas ruled out the possibility of Prime Minister Tarique Rahmantravelling to India this week for the BRICS Summit, saying he was not invited to the meeting in his capacity as the country’s prime minister.
India, which currently holds the BRICS chair, is scheduled to host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. The summit will bring together leaders from BRICS member and partner countries as well as outreach invitees.
Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said Tarique Rahman was not properly invited to the BRICS Summit, the PTI reported.
According to Kobir, the invitation extended to Rahman was in his capacity as chairman of BIMSTEC, the seven-nation South and East Asian grouping, rather than as Bangladesh’s prime minister.
“How shall we go? Has anyone from the Bangladesh government been invited? Our prime minister was not invited. Who told you that our prime minister was invited?” Kobir said, posing a series of questions when asked whether Rahman would attend the summit.
While India has invited Rahman to the BRICS Summitas the chairman of BIMSTEC, a separate bilateral invitation for him to visit India has also been in place since February.
Dhaka prioritises bilateral India visit
Kobir said Rahman’s first visit to India would not be a multilateral trip and indicated that Dhaka was giving greater importance to bilateral engagement.
Story continues below this ad
“We are placing greater emphasis on bilateral visits and discussions,” he told reporters.
“When the environment is favourable, and mutual respect is maintained, bilateral visits will take place. There is no need to rush,” Kobir said, according to PTI.
He added that Bangladesh was working towards arranging a bilateral visit to India when the timing was conducive.
The state minister also said Dhaka would handle issues involving Bangladesh’s national interests with seriousness and efficiency. “Wherever our national interest is involved, we will act with full gravity and efficiency,” Kobir said when asked about the approaching expiry of the 30-year Ganges Water Sharing Treaty.
The India-Bangladesh Ganges Water Treaty, signed in 1996 to regulate the dry-season sharing of the river’s waters, is scheduled to expire in December.
India-Bangladesh trade discussions continue
On bilateral trade, Kobir said discussions between India and Bangladesh were continuing in a positive manner. However, he said there was no “fresh development is available for announcement at present”.
India had sent Lok Sabha Speaker Om Prakash Birla to Bangladesh on February 17 to attend the inauguration of Tarique Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party government following the February 12 general elections.
Birla also carried a letter from the Indian prime minister congratulating Rahman and inviting him to India along with his wife and only daughter.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More