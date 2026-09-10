Bangladesh rules out Tarique Rahman’s India visit for BRICS, says not invited as PM

Tarique Rahman became the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on February 17 this year. (AP file photo)

Bangladesh has ruled out the possibility of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman travelling to India this week for the BRICS Summit, saying he was not invited to the meeting in his capacity as the country’s prime minister.

India, which currently holds the BRICS chair, is scheduled to host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. The summit will bring together leaders from BRICS member and partner countries as well as outreach invitees.

Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said Tarique Rahman was not properly invited to the BRICS Summit, the PTI reported.

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According to Kobir, the invitation extended to Rahman was in his capacity as chairman of BIMSTEC, the seven-nation South and East Asian grouping, rather than as Bangladesh’s prime minister.