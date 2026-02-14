Tarique Rahman on ties with India and foreign policy: ‘Will keep interest of Bangladesh first’

Bangladesh Election Results 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the victory of BNP’s Tarique Rahman reflects the trust of Bangladeshi people in his leadership. (Photo: AP)

Tarique Rahman Saturday said his government’s foreign policy would be guided by national interest, asserting that Bangladesh would “keep the interest of Bangladesh first” in its relations with India and other countries.

Addressing his first press conference after the landslide victory of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the 13th Parliamentary Election, Rahman responded to a question on India–Bangladesh ties by stating, “Will keep the interest of Bangladesh first.”

Elaborating on his position, he said, “We have cleared ourselves regarding the foreign policy, which is the interest of Bangladesh and the interest of the Bangladeshi people comes first. By protecting the interests of Bangladesh and the people of Bangladesh, we will decide our foreign policy.”