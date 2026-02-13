Who is Tarique Rahman of BNP? 5 things about Bangladesh’s likely next prime minister

Tarique Rahman, who is the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, won the two seats — Dhaka 17 and Bogra 6 — which he contested. Rahman is the frontrunner for the PM’s post.

Written by: Sudhakar Singh
4 min readDelhiUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 12:07 PM IST
tarique rahman, Bangladesh, dhaka, khaleda Zia,Tarique Rahman-led BNP swept the general elections with a two-thirds majority on Friday, positioning Rahman as the frontrunner for prime minister after a year of political turmoil. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Bangladesh election results 2026: Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won an overwhelming two-thirds majority Friday in general elections, a result expected to bring stability after months of tumult following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a Gen Z-led uprising in 2024.

Tarique Rahman, who is the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, won the two seats — Dhaka 17 and Bogra 6 — which he contested. Rahman is the frontrunner for the PM’s post. Indian PM Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif have congratulated Rahman on BNP’s historic win.

Latest counts in a vote seen as the South Asian nation’s first truly competitive election in years gave the BNP and its allies at least 212 of the 299 seats up for grabs, domestic TV channels said. The opposition Jamaat-e-Islami and its allies won 70 seats in the Jatiya Sangsad, or House of the Nation.

The BNP, which returns to power after 20 years, thanked the people soon and called for special prayers on Friday for the nation and its people.

Rahman has spent nearly two decades outside the country, navigating exile, court convictions, and political survival — even as he retained firm control over the BNP’s organisational machinery from afar.

Also read | ‘This victory shows people’s trust’: PM Modi congratulates Tarique Rahman on BNP’s historic win in Bangladesh

Here are five key things to know about Tarique Rahman:

1. Born into power and its burdens

Tarique Rahman is the eldest son of Ziaur Rahman, Bangladesh’s former military ruler-turned-president, and Khaleda Zia, the country’s first woman prime minister and a two-time head of government.

This lineage placed him at the heart of Bangladesh’s bitter two-party rivalry early on — between the BNP and Awami League, but also ensured that his political rise would be closely scrutinised, both within and outside his party.

2. Rise within the BNP

Story continues below this ad

Rahman rose rapidly within the BNP during his mother’s second term as Prime Minister (2001–06), emerging as a key organisational strategist and power broker. Though he did not hold a formal government office during this period, he was widely viewed as one of the most influential figures within the party.

Over time, he consolidated his position, eventually becoming the BNP’s acting chairman, exercising effective control over party affairs even while living abroad.

3. Self-imposed exile in London

Following the Awami League’s landslide victory in the 2008 general election, Rahman left Bangladesh and settled in London, citing concerns over personal security and what the BNP described as state-sponsored political persecution.

Since then, he has remained outside the country, directing party strategy from exile, a rare arrangement in South Asian politics that has drawn both criticism and grudging acknowledgement of his grip over the BNP.

4. Legal cases and political contestation

Story continues below this ad

During the years of Awami League rule under Sheikh Hasina, Rahman faced multiple criminal cases, including charges related to corruption, money laundering, illegal acquisition of wealth, and involvement in a 2004 grenade attack.

Bangladeshi courts convicted him in some of these cases in absentia. The BNP has consistently maintained that the cases were politically motivated and aimed at neutralising its leadership. Supporters see him as a victim of selective prosecution; critics view the convictions as evidence of entrenched corruption during BNP rule.

The legal record surrounding Rahman remains one of the most polarising aspects of his public image.

5. A leader without a Parliamentary seat

Despite being the BNP’s principal leader, Rahman has never served as a member of the Jatiya Sangsad, Bangladesh’s Parliament. His authority has stemmed not from electoral office but from party control, lineage, and organisational command.

Story continues below this ad

This unusual position — a national leader without legislative experience, has shaped both expectations and scepticism around his future role, should he return to active politics within Bangladesh.

Why Tarique Rahman matters

To supporters, Tarique Rahman represents the unfinished legacy of Ziaur Rahman and the possibility of restoring what they describe as competitive politics in Bangladesh. To critics, he symbolises dynastic entitlement and the unresolved questions of accountability that have long haunted the BNP.

Either way, as Bangladesh enters a new and uncertain phase, Rahman remains a central and unavoidable figure in the country’s political imagination.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman, Tarique Rahman. (AP Photo)
'Shows people's trust': PM Modi congratulates Tarique Rahman on BNP’s historic win
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite Tamil Nadu’s election script
Tu Yaa Main movie review
Tu Yaa Main movie review: Adarsh Gourav stays watchable as Shanaya Kapoor faces the real danger in Gen Z coded disaster movie
Farhan Akhtar, Pt Ravi Shankar
Farhan Akhtar to play Ravi Shankar The Beatles film; Western media mistakes Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for sitar player
Shanghai road collapse
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
rasgulla, GI tags, what are GI tags, Indian sweets with GI tags
What’s in a name? From rasgulla to champagne, why authenticity matters
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
Advertisement
Must Read
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google Photos may finally fix its most annoying sharing hurdle with a new ‘Copy’ button
The feature works similar to the system-wide copy and paste buttons on Android.
Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline
With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.
What’s in a name? From rasgulla to champagne, why authenticity matters
rasgulla, GI tags, what are GI tags, Indian sweets with GI tags
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
Shanghai road collapse
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
Bihar Police aspirant abducted and drugged in latest ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ shocker
He was assaulted, administered intoxicants, and taken to a temple in Morwa
Malaysian entrepreneur bought AI.com domain for Rs 300 in 1993, sells it for Rs 634 crore: ‘Greatest ROI in history’
malaysian man sells AI dot com domain
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement