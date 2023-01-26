Tanzania’s top opposition figure returns from exile

Written by Abdi Latif Dahir

Tundu Lissu, Tanzania’s leading opposition figure, returned home Wednesday after more than two years in exile, one of the strongest indications yet that efforts by the East African nation’s first female president to increase political freedoms and rights protections were being realized.

Lissu, of the opposition Chadema party, arrived in the port city of Dar es Salaam to a cheering crowd of supporters. He left the country in 2020 amid a contested election, which he and independent election observers said was marred by fraud and irregularities. He said he was detained and had received death threats.

Lissu said he was emboldened to return because of President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s decision this month to lift a yearslong ban on political rallies that had been seen by some as an attempt to weaken the opposition. The move, he said, was a sign of the government’s commitment to political reforms and gave hope of an end to the intimidation and prosecution of opposition figures. Lissu had also survived an assassination attempt in 2017 and left the country then as well.

“The lifting of the illegal and blanket ban on political assemblies and the release of prisoners informed my decision to go back to Tanzania,” Lissu said in a phone interview before boarding a flight from Belgium, where he had been living.

He added: “I am happy and hopeful to be going back home.”

Lissu left the airport Wednesday to address a public rally in Dar es Salaam, where dozens of people waving the party’s flags converged to listen to him. The gathering was among the first the opposition party has held since the ban on political rallies was introduced in 2016. Lissu was also seen hugging Freeman Mbowe, a key leader in his party who was arrested on terrorism-related charges and was released last year after eight months.