‘The madness stops today’: Why a major US airport’s viral ‘Pajama ban’ just sparked a national fury

The airport later issued a statement confirming the post was a joke.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 27, 2026 08:44 AM IST First published on: Feb 27, 2026 at 08:41 AM IST
Tampa International AirportAirplanes are parked at gates near the air traffic control tower at the Tampa International Airport. (Photo: AP)

Tampa International Airport said it does not plan to ban passengers from wearing pyjamas after a social media post suggesting such a move drew millions of views and widespread reaction.

The airport wrote on its official X account on Thursday that after going “Crocs-free”, it had “seen enough” of pyjamas.

“The madness stops today. The movement starts now,” the post said. By mid-afternoon Eastern time, it had been viewed 5.7 million times and sparked debate in the comments about what people should wear when flying.

Why did the Airport post it?

Beau Zimmer, a spokesperson for the airport, told the Associated Press that the message was part of the airport’s long-running social media style.

“Our regular social media followers just eat this stuff up,” Zimmer said. “But obviously this is all in fun, and we encourage our travellers to be comfortable.”

The airport later issued a statement confirming the post was a joke. “Today’s post about ‘banning’ pyjamas was another playful nod to day-of-travel fashion debates,” the statement said. “We encourage our passengers to travel comfortably and appreciate our loyal followers who enjoy the online humour.”

Story continues below this ad

Zimmer said the airport’s online personality began more than a decade ago, when a young intern started sharing light-hearted posts on what was then Twitter.

Who all reacted?

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy responded to the post with a GIF of actor John Krasinski from the television show The Office looking into the camera and saying, “Yes!”

Duffy has recently encouraged passengers to dress more formally while flying. Last November, he launched a civility campaign called “The Golden Age of Travel Starts with You”.

The Transportation Department said at the time that the campaign was “intended to jumpstart a nationwide conversation around how we can all restore courtesy and class to air travel”.

The airport’s X account has built a following for its light tone and comments about travel and local events.

Story continues below this ad

Earlier this month, after the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Boston Bruins in a National Hockey League game, the airport posted: “Oh, and safe flight home to all the Bruins fans today :)”

In another recent post, the airport referred to confusion between its code “TPA” and “TIA”, which is used by an airport in Albania.

Airport officials said Thursday’s post about pyjamas was simply another example of that approach and not a real policy proposal.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Feb 27: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments