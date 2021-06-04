Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN recoveries cross 18.66 lakh; Telangana reports 2261 fresh cases, 18 deaths

Ambulances carrying COVID-19 patients waiting for admission at the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital, in Chennai. (AP Photo/R. Parthibhan)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 24,405 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 21,72,751. Among these, Chennai reported 2062 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,11,258. The state recorded 460 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 25,665. 353 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 32,221 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 18,66,660.

Telangana’s total coronavirus case count surged past 5.85 lakh on Thursday as the state reported 2,261 new cases while the toll stood at 3,331 with 18 more casualties. The state has 32,579 active cases and over 1.10 lakh samples were tested. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,85,489. With 3043 people being cured, the total recoveries were at 5,49,579. Cumulatively, over 1.54 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population were over 4.16 lakh, the bulletin said.