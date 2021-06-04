Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN recoveries cross 18.66 lakh; Telangana reports 2261 fresh cases, 18 deaths

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 24,405 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 21,72,751. Among these, Chennai reported 2062 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,11,258. The state recorded 460 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 25,665. 353 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 32,221 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 18,66,660.
Telangana’s total coronavirus case count surged past 5.85 lakh on Thursday as the state reported 2,261 new cases while the toll stood at 3,331 with 18 more casualties. The state has 32,579 active cases and over 1.10 lakh samples were tested. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,85,489. With 3043 people being cured, the total recoveries were at 5,49,579. Cumulatively, over 1.54 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population were over 4.16 lakh, the bulletin said.
A few welfare organisations have come together to hold a lucky draw for people who get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in Kovalam, a fishing hamlet located on the East Coast Road, just outside Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Aiming to make the village a “Covid-19 free zone”, the organisers are offering winners a range of items, including free biryani, daily recharge coupons, a gold chain, two-wheeler, refrigerator, washing machine or a mobile phone.
The drive has been organised by local NGO STS Foundation and funded by CN Ramadas Champions Development Trust and Chiraj.
After receiving permission from the Chengalpattu district administration, the vaccination drive was launched on May 29 at Bruno Palace Marriage Hall, and the first beneficiaries were Susila (88) and Subramani (91), the oldest couple in the village who are called paati (grandmother) and thatha (grandfather) by locals.
On the 98th birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK patriarch late M Karunanidhi on Thursday, the state government made six major announcements including construction of a 500-bed multispecialty hospital at a cost of Rs 250 crores in South Chennai and extending the free bus travel scheme for trans women and differently abled.
The multispecialty hospital will be set up at the premises of King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Guindy.
The government has also decided to set up ‘Kalaignar Memorial Library’ — a state of the art library — at Madurai in memory of the DMK veteran at a cost of Rs 70 crores.
Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss has urged the Tamil Nadu government to implement the 10.5 per cent reservation for the Vanniyar community within the Most Backward Class (MBC) quota. The reservation bill was passed in the state assembly in February during the AIADMK regime, and the Governor had assented to it.
In a statement, Ramadoss questioned the Minister for Backward Classes and Most Backward Classes and Minority Welfare SS Sivashankar for saying that the reservation to Vanniyars under the MBC quota could not be implemented due to pending cases in the Madras High Court.
A government order (GO) was published by the Higher Education Department in April, other departments should have passed similar orders and the 10.5 per cent reservation for Vanniyar youths would have been implemented in education and employment, the PMK leader said. “Tamil Nadu doesn’t have a separate Social Justice Department, but it is the duty and the responsibility of the Backward Class Minister to ensure social justice,” he added.
The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the police not to arrest till June 9, former minister in the previous AIADMK government, M Manikandan who apprehended arrest over a sexual harassment case against him following a complaint by a Malaysia-based woman.
Justice R Subramanian granted the interim respite, when the advance bail application from Manikandan came up for hearing.
The woman complainant filed a petition in court to permit her to implead herself in the case. She denied all the allegations raised by Manikandan and strongly opposed grant of any relief to him. She alleged that Manikandan is attempting to hamper the investigation and tamper with the evidence.
Providing interim relief, the judge adjourned the matter till June 9 with a direction to the registry to post her intervening petition on that day. Till then, Manikandan should not be arrested, the judge directed. (PTI)
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent while the recovery rate in Telangana was 93.86 per cent.
Meanwhile, a senior official said the state has about 1,100 black fungus (mucormycosis) cases and the patients are being treated in both Government and private hospitals. (PTI)
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 2,80,426. Till date, 12,78,486 males, 8,94,227 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,81,96,279 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,79,438 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 269 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 200 are private facilities.
