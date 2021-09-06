scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 06, 2021
Must Read

Taliban say UN promises aid after meeting with officials in Kabul

Afghanistan, one of the poorest countries in the world, has been plunged into crisis by the abrupt end of billions of dollars in foreign aid following the collapse of the Western-backed government and the victory of the Taliban last month.

By: Reuters |
September 6, 2021 8:07:00 am
"The UN delegation promised continuation of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, saying he would call for further assistance to Afghanistan during the coming meeting of donor countries," Shaheen said on Twitter. Reuters/Tatyana Makeyeva /File

Senior Taliban officials met in Kabul on Sunday with the UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian
affairs, who promised to maintain assistance for the Afghan people, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the Taliban’s political office and other officials met Martin Griffiths as Afghanistan faces a potentially catastrophic humanitarian crisis caused by
severe drought and a collapsing economy.

“The UN delegation promised continuation of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, saying he would call for further assistance to Afghanistan during the coming meeting of donor countries,” Shaheen said on Twitter.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Afghanistan, one of the poorest countries in the world, has been plunged into crisis by the abrupt end of billions of dollars in foreign aid following the collapse of the Western-backed government and the victory of the Taliban last month.

Shaheen said the Taliban assured the UN delegation of “cooperation and provision of needed facilities.

“The United Nations is expected to convene an international aid conference in Geneva on Sept. 13 to help avert what UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called a “looming humanitarian catastrophe”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 06: Latest News

Advertisement