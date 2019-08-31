Taliban launch ‘massive attack’ on Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban launched a new large-scale attack on one of Afghanistan’s main cities, Kunduz, and took hospital patients as hostages, the government said Saturday, even as the insurgent group continued negotiations with the United States on ending America’s longest war.

Advertising

The militants, who have demanded that all foreign forces leave Afghanistan, now control or hold sway over roughly half of the country and are at their strongest since their 2001 defeat by a US-led invasion. Such attacks are seen as strengthening their negotiating position.

Afghan officials confirmed casualties among security forces but did not say how many. They said security forces were still repelling the attack in Kunduz, a strategic crossroads with easy access to much of northern Afghanistan as well as the capital, Kabul, about 200 miles (335 kilometers) away.

Presidential spokesman Sediq Seddiqi told reporters that the assault was “completely against the peace talks” and asserted that the militants were sheltering among civilians.

Advertising

The Taliban took control of the hospital in Kunduz, provincial council member Ghulam Rabani Rabani told The Associated Press.

The militants took hospital patients as hostages, defense ministry spokesman Rohullah Ahmadzai told reporters. He did not say how many, and hospital officials could not immediately be reached.

“We could very easily attack but we don’t want civilian casualties,” Ahmadzai said. He also asserted that 26 Taliban fighters had been killed in an airstrike.

No civilian casualties were immediately reported. The Taliban launched the “massive attack” from several different points around the city overnight, said Sayed Sarwar Hussaini, spokesman for the provincial police chief, who reported “intense gun battles” around the city.

Hours later the Afghan defense minister, Asadullah Khalid, rejected speculation that Kunduz had collapsed. Security reinforcements had arrived in the morning from Kabul and “very soon” he would be able to announce that the city and surrounding areas were cleared of Taliban fighters, he told the local TOLO news channel.

Officials with the NATO mission in Afghanistan did not immediately respond to a question about whether its forces were responding to the attack.

The Taliban have continued bloody assaults on civilians and security forces even as their leaders meet with U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in Qatar to negotiate an end to nearly 18 years of war.

Talks continued on Saturday, the Taliban spokesman said. Both sides in recent days have signaled they are close to a deal. The Afghan presidential spokesman said Khalilzad will visit Kabul at some point to brief the government on the details.

One Afghan analyst, former deputy interior minister Mirza Mohammad Yarmand, said the attack on Kunduz showed the Taliban are not interested in a cease-fire, which has been a key issue in the Qatar talks.

The United States in the negotiations has also sought Taliban guarantees that Afghanistan will no longer be a launching pad for terror attacks such as the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the US by al-Qaida. The Taliban government had harbored al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden.

Some 20,000 U.S. and NATO forces remain in Afghanistan after formally ending their combat role in 2014. They continue to train and support Afghan forces fighting the Taliban and a local affiliate of the Islamic State group.

Many Afghans worry that an abrupt departure of foreign troops will leave Afghan forces vulnerable and further embolden the Taliban, who already portray a U.S. withdrawal as their victory.

“We have lost the city in the past and know the Taliban can attack again from insecure areas,” a lawmaker from Kunduz, Fatima Azizi, told the local Ariana television channel on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, civilians are again the victims,” she said.

Advertising

The Taliban seized Kunduz, at the heart of a major agricultural region near Tajikistan, for around two weeks in 2015 before withdrawing in the face of a NATO-backed Afghan offensive. The insurgents pushed into the city center a year later, briefly raising their flag before gradually being driven out again.