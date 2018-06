Taliban fighters and their supporters carry a representation of the Afghan national flag and a Taliban flag while riding in a motorized vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan (AP/PTI/File) Taliban fighters and their supporters carry a representation of the Afghan national flag and a Taliban flag while riding in a motorized vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan (AP/PTI/File)

Taliban militants killed 30 security forces in an ambush on two checkpoints in the farwestern province of Badghis early on Wednesday, the provincial governor said, their first major attack since the their Eid ceasefire.

The Taliban’s three-day ceasefire ended on Sunday.

