Taliban flag flies at Afghan presidential palace

The Taliban flag waved over the Afghan presidential palace the same day the U.S. and the world marked the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

The milestone anniversary Saturday takes place just weeks after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the return to power of the Taliban, the faction that sheltered the Muslim militant group founded by Osama bin Laden that carried out the attacks.

The Taliban flag was raised Friday and could be seen waving over the presidential palace in Kabul on Saturday. The militant group also painted their white backdrop flag on the wall of the U.S. Embassy building.

The U.S. is set to mark the 9/11 anniversary with commemorations at New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.