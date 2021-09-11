scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, September 11, 2021
Must Read

Taliban flag flies at Afghan presidential palace

The Taliban flag was raised Friday and could be seen waving over the presidential palace in Kabul on Saturday.

By: AP | Kabul |
Updated: September 11, 2021 9:30:26 pm
Taliban, Taliban flag, 9/11, United states, US embassy Kabul, Afghanistan, world news, indian express news, indian express, current affairsThe Taliban flag is painted on a wall outside the American embassy compound in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP)

The Taliban flag waved over the Afghan presidential palace the same day the U.S. and the world marked the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

The milestone anniversary Saturday takes place just weeks after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the return to power of the Taliban, the faction that sheltered the Muslim militant group founded by Osama bin Laden that carried out the attacks.

The Taliban flag was raised Friday and could be seen waving over the presidential palace in Kabul on Saturday. The militant group also painted their white backdrop flag on the wall of the U.S. Embassy building.

The U.S. is set to mark the 9/11 anniversary with commemorations at New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 11: Latest News

Advertisement