scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Taliban cleric Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani killed in blast in Kabul, say officials

Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani was a prominent cleric in the Taliban who had survived previous attacks, including a large blast in Peshawar in 2020.

By: Reuters | Kabul, Peshawar |
Updated: August 12, 2022 12:03:01 pm
Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani

A prominent Taliban cleric, Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani, was killed in an attack in a seminary in Kabul when the attacker detonated explosives hidden in a plastic artificial leg on Thursday, according to officials and Taliban sources.

“Very sadly informed that respected cleric (Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani) was martyred in a cowardly attack by enemies,” said Bilal Karimi, a spokesperson for the Taliban administration.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.

Four Taliban sources told Reuters the attacker was someone who had previously lost his leg and had hidden the explosives in a plastic artificial leg.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...
Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records...Premium
Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records...

“We are investigating who this … person was and who had brought him to this important place to enter the personal office of Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani. It’s a very huge loss for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” said one senior Taliban official of the interior ministry, referring to the group’s name for its administration.

Haqqani was a prominent cleric in the Taliban who had survived previous attacks, including a large blast in the northern Pakistani city of Peshawar in 2020 claimed by the Islamic State that killed at least seven people.

The Taliban say they have restored security since they took over as foreign forces withdrew almost a year ago. However, regular attacks, many of them claimed by Islamic State, have taken place in recent months, often targeting religious and ethnic minorities as well as Taliban leaders.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 11:59:12 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

4

Derecognising parties over freebies is anti-democratic: Supreme Court

5

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

Featured Stories

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
Explained: What is the Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD?
Explained: What is the Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD?
Explained: What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Explained: What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Explained

What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?

Premium
Students have understood JNU not a place for 'anti-national' activities, says chancellor Saraswat

Students have understood JNU not a place for 'anti-national' activities, says chancellor Saraswat

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

France's 3 Rafale jets makes crucial stopover in India

France's 3 Rafale jets makes crucial stopover in India

A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind
Attack on Army camp

A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind

Never Have I Ever season 3: Show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Never Have I Ever season 3: Show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P
Delhi Confidential

Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P

Premium
Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Champion steeplechaser

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale
Movie Review

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement