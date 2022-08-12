Taliban cleric Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani killed in blast in Kabul, say officials

Updated: August 12, 2022 12:03:01 pm
A prominent Taliban cleric, Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani, was killed in an attack in a seminary in Kabul when the attacker detonated explosives hidden in a plastic artificial leg on Thursday, according to officials and Taliban sources.
“Very sadly informed that respected cleric (Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani) was martyred in a cowardly attack by enemies,” said Bilal Karimi, a spokesperson for the Taliban administration.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.
Four Taliban sources told Reuters the attacker was someone who had previously lost his leg and had hidden the explosives in a plastic artificial leg.
Subscriber Only Stories
“We are investigating who this … person was and who had brought him to this important place to enter the personal office of Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani. It’s a very huge loss for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” said one senior Taliban official of the interior ministry, referring to the group’s name for its administration.
Haqqani was a prominent cleric in the Taliban who had survived previous attacks, including a large blast in the northern Pakistani city of Peshawar in 2020 claimed by the Islamic State that killed at least seven people.
The Taliban say they have restored security since they took over as foreign forces withdrew almost a year ago. However, regular attacks, many of them claimed by Islamic State, have taken place in recent months, often targeting religious and ethnic minorities as well as Taliban leaders.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?Premium
A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Latest News
Legends League Cricket dedicated to 75th year celebration of Indian Independence: Ravi Shastri
New Zealand rescuers tries to save 10 stranded dolphins
Independence Day: Delhi Police announce traffic restrictions around Red Fort, border closures
Students have understood JNU not a place for ‘anti-national’ activities, says chancellor V K Saraswat
Paytm slips 6% on questions over CEO reappointment, regulatory fears
Karishma Tanna’s vacay style screams summer, and how!
Avoid large gatherings while celebrating I-Day in view of Covid cases: Centre to States
Indian Matchmaking’s Pradhyuman Maloo got married to Ashima Chauhan with no help from Sima Taparia. Check out their love story
As water level rises due to rains, Narmada dam gates to be opened at noon
Trains briefly delayed after boulders fall on tracks in Ghat section of Mumbai-Pune line
5G rollout to start this month in India: Three things to know before you get excited
Gurgaon: Woman dies by suicide; husband held for dowry death