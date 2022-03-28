scorecardresearch
Taliban bars government employees without beards from work: sources

The sources said that workers were told they would from now on be unable to enter offices and would eventually be fired if they did not meet the dress codes.

By: Reuters |
March 28, 2022 4:15:15 pm
Representatives from the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice were instructing all government employees not to shave their beards. (AP/File)

The Taliban administration’s public morality ministry on Monday patrolled the entrances to all government offices, checking that employees had grown beards and adhered to a dress code, sources told Reuters.

Three sources said that representatives from the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice were instructing all government employees not to shave their beards, to wear local clothing consisting of a long, loose top and trousers, and a hat or turban.

Don't Miss |Taliban issue no-shave order to barbers in Afghan province

The sources added that workers were told they would from now on be unable to enter offices and would eventually be fired if they did not meet the dress codes.

