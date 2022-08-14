scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Taliban assault, disperse female protesters in Kabul

A small group of women rallied in the Afghan capital for the first time in months, demanding a return of their freedoms, after the Taliban reneged on promises to maintain the marginal gains women made in recent years.

By: Deutsche Welle |
August 14, 2022 2:47:56 pm
Social media images showed Taliban forces firing warning shots and physically assaulting the women to disperse their gathering in the heart of the city. (Source: DW)

Taliban forces on Saturday attacked and stopped a peaceful protest by dozens of women in Kabul, who were calling for a restoration of the rights they had obtained under the previous Western-backed government.

Staging their first rally in months, the group of about 40 women chanted slogans such as “food, work and freedom.”

The women were making reference to the severe hunger crisis affecting Afghanistan since the Taliban took control last August, alongside curbs on women working, education and movement rights.

“Justice, justice. We’re fed up with ignorance,” they chanted, many not wearing face veils.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...Premium
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJPPremium
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJP
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...Premium
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...

Protesters fired at, then beaten

Social media images showed Taliban forces firing warning shots and physically assaulting the women to disperse their gathering in the heart of the city, near the Education Ministry building.

Another video clip showed a small group of women cornered by the troops in a closed place. Some were beaten by Taliban fighters with their rifle butts.

DW correspondent Sandra Petersmann shared footage of both the protest and a separate video where the sound of Taliban gunfire can be heard as women flee.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, the Taliban from the intelligence service came and fired in the air,” said Zholia Parsi, one of the organizers of the march. “They dispersed the girls, tore our banners and confiscated the mobile phones of many girls.”

Women’s movement curtailed

The Taliban seized Kabul on August 15, 2021, hours after the last US troops withdrew and the democratically elected Afghan government crumbled.

The hard-line Islamists had promised a softer version of the harsh Islamist rule that characterized their first regime from 1996 to 2001.

But many restrictions have been reimposed, especially on women.

Advertisement

Tens of thousands of girls have been shut out of secondary schools, while women have been barred from returning to many civil service jobs.

Women have also been banned from traveling alone on long trips and can only visit public gardens and parks in the capital on days separate from men.

In May, women were ordered to fully cover themselves in public, including their faces — ideally with an all-encompassing burqa.

The United Nations and rights groups have repeatedly slammed the Taliban and no country has recognized their de facto government.

After the Taliban regained control last year, the US and EU imposed severe sanctions against Afghanistan.

Advertisement

The punitive measures, along with the country’s ruined international standing, caused a deep economic crisis that has left the population facing severe food and medicine shortages.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 02:47:56 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

2

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

3

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

4

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

5

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

Featured Stories

Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Sushil Modi writes: Nitish Kumar's delusional ambition, hubris are hurtin...
Sushil Modi writes: Nitish Kumar's delusional ambition, hubris are hurtin...
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
Bengal BJP chief: ‘Don’t think Mamata govt will last full term… Assembly ...
Bengal BJP chief: ‘Don’t think Mamata govt will last full term… Assembly ...
Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace
Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace
A novel that recounts the Mizo independence movement

A novel that recounts the Mizo independence movement

Back to 2024 polls drawing board, BJP turns focus to Dalits, EBCs
Bihar

Back to 2024 polls drawing board, BJP turns focus to Dalits, EBCs

On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Darlings' director Jasmeet Reen

On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'

As India turns 75, a look at defining cultural moments that shaped it

As India turns 75, a look at defining cultural moments that shaped it

Premium
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
Salman Rushdie attack

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban

Premium
A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely
Explained

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement