Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China

The epicenter is about 82 km from the nearest border with China and was reportedly strongly felt in Kashgar and Artux in the western part of the Xinjiang region.

An earthquake of about 7.2 magnitude occurred in Tajikistan. (Representational image)
An earthquake of about 7.2 magnitude occurred in Tajikistan at around 8.37 am (0037 GMT or 6.07 am IST), at a depth of 10 km, Chinese state television CCTV reported on Thursday, citing the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicenter is about 82 km from the nearest border with China and was strongly felt in Kashgar and Artux in the western part of the Xinjiang region, CCTV reported.

The average elevation within 5 km of the epicenter is about 4,655 meters, according to CCTV.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 07:21 IST
