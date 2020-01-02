Follow Us:
Thursday, January 02, 2020

Taiwan top military official missing after helicopter made emergency landing

The defence ministry said a rescue mission was underway for the 13 people on board the black hawk helicopter, which includes the Air Force General Shen Yi-ming, the island's chief of the general staff.

By: Reuters | Taipei | Published: January 2, 2020 9:19:13 am
Taiwan top military official missing after helicopter made emergency landing Air Force General Shen Yi-ming. (Source: Wikiepedia)

Taiwan’s top military official is missing after a helicopter made an emergency landing in northern Taiwan, the island’s defence ministry said on Thursday.

The defence ministry said a rescue mission was underway for the 13 people on board the black hawk helicopter, which includes the Air Force General Shen Yi-ming, the island’s chief of the general staff.

There people were still missing, including Shen, while several people were found alive, the ministry said, adding that a team has been dispatched for the rescue mission.

The crash came a week before a key election on Jan. 11, when the democratic island is set to hold presidential and parliamentary elections.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 02: Latest News

Advertisement