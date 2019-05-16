Taiwan to vote on formal recognition of same-sex marriage

Taiwanese legislators are scheduled to decide Friday on legalising same-sex marriage, marking a potential first in Asia.

Lawmakers pressured over the past two years by LGBT groups as well as church organisations opposed to same-sex marriage will choose between bills that broadly legalise the unions and give couples many of the tax, insurance and child custody benefits available to male-female married couples.

If the legal changes are approved, Taiwan would become the first place in Asia with a full-scale law on same-sex marriage.

Taiwan’s Constitutional Court in May 2017 said the constitution allows same-sex marriages and gave parliament two years to adjust laws accordingly.

The court order mobilised LGBT advocacy groups pushing for fair treatment as well as opponents among church groups and advocates of traditional Chinese family values.