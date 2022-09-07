scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Taiwan military shows off its mettle with latest combat drills

China, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, has been holding exercises around the island since a visit to Taipei last month by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

A Taiwanese tank is covered by smoke grenade during a military exercise in Hengchun, Pingtung county in southern Taiwan on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP)

Tanks pounded targets and fighter jets roared overhead on Wednesday as Taiwan’s military carried out its latest combat drills after weeks of sabre-rattling by giant neighbour China.

Taiwan, which rejects China’s sovereignty claims, has repeatedly stressed its calm reaction to Beijing’s activities, but that it also has the resolve and ability to defend itself if needed.

A Taiwanese Apache helicopter fires a rocket during a military exercise in Hengchun, Pingtung county in southern Taiwan on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP)
“Ground combat readiness training is an essential duty of the armed forces and is also something that we have to do each day and every moment,” defence ministry spokesman Sun Li-fang told reporters on a government-organised visit to Pingtung in Taiwan’s far south to see the drills.

“Regarding defence operations in Taiwan and its outlying islands, we conduct our exercises with the attitude of reacting to threats according to terrain and being able to fight everywhere to complete our duty of increasing war preparedness,” he added.

A Taiwanese tank fires at targets during a military exercise in Hengchun, Pingtung county in southern Taiwan on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP)

Taiwan’s armed forces are well-equipped but dwarfed by China’s. President Tsai Ing-wen has been overseeing a modernisation programme and has made increasing defence spending a priority.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 02:13:38 pm
