Taiwan condemns China after New York Times reporter expelled after presidential interview

Taiwan's presidential office spokesperson Karen ⁠Kuo said it was standard practice for Lai to take interviews and explain the government's stance to the ‌world. (File Photo)

Taiwan’s presidential office condemned China on Sunday after the New York Times said one of its reporters was expelled from the country following an interview the newspaper did with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and Lai as a “separatist.” He rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims and says only the island’s people can decide their future.

The New York Times said ⁠on ​Friday that its reporter Vivian Wang was expelled by China in February.

The paper cited an explanation from Chinese officials that it was in response to its DealBook summit’s December video interview with Lai, and said Wang ​did ​not take part.