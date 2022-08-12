scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Taiwan says 10 Chinese planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line

China's air force has repeatedly flown across the line over the past week

By: Reuters | Taipei |
Updated: August 12, 2022 6:47:09 pm
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, aircraft of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese PLA conduct a joint combat training exercises around the Taiwan Island on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.(Li Bingyu/Xinhua via AP)

Ten Chinese aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait’s median line, an unofficial barrier between China and Taiwan, on Friday, the Taiwanese defence ministry said.

China’s air force has repeatedly flown across the line over the past week as part of war games staged in reaction to the visit to the Chinese-claimed island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which Beijing vehemently opposed.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 06:46:08 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

4

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

5

Never Have I Ever season 3 review: Netflix's once-delectable show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Featured Stories

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Why PM Modi's comment on 'black magic' is off-colour
Why PM Modi's comment on 'black magic' is off-colour
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked I...
Explained: Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked I...
HashtagPolitics | Dog videos, hair braids, all is fair as Bihar political...
HashtagPolitics | Dog videos, hair braids, all is fair as Bihar political...
No glue of power, LoP post row shows MVA cracks widening, harder to paper...
No glue of power, LoP post row shows MVA cracks widening, harder to paper...
Dog videos, hair braids, all is fair as Bihar political war plays out on social media

Dog videos, hair braids, all is fair as Bihar political war plays out on social media

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

BJP follows 'Dostwadi' model, calls welfare schemes 'revdi': Sisodia

BJP follows 'Dostwadi' model, calls welfare schemes 'revdi': Sisodia

Kerala MLA Jaleel calls PoK 'Azad Kashmir'; comment against India's sovereignty, says BJP

Kerala MLA Jaleel calls PoK 'Azad Kashmir'; comment against India's sovereignty, says BJP

Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked India?
Explained

Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked India?

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
Can’t trust those who do not hoist Tricolour at home, says Uttarakhand BJP chief

Can’t trust those who do not hoist Tricolour at home, says Uttarakhand BJP chief

Four phrases that are damaging your child’s self-esteem
School of Life

Four phrases that are damaging your child’s self-esteem

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement