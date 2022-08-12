Taiwan says 10 Chinese planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, aircraft of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese PLA conduct a joint combat training exercises around the Taiwan Island on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.(Li Bingyu/Xinhua via AP)

Ten Chinese aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait’s median line, an unofficial barrier between China and Taiwan, on Friday, the Taiwanese defence ministry said.

China’s air force has repeatedly flown across the line over the past week as part of war games staged in reaction to the visit to the Chinese-claimed island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which Beijing vehemently opposed.