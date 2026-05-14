The Taiwan ‘red line’: Xi warns Trump ‘mishandling issue’ could lead to ‘conflict’ and ‘clash’

President Donald Trump, right, stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Temple of Heaven on Thursday May 14, 2026, in Beijing. (AP Photo)

Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday warned his American counterpart Donald Trump that mishandling of the Taiwan issue ⁠can lead to a clash or even a conflict between the two countries, ⁠pushing the China-US relations into “a very dangerous place”, ‌Chinese state media Xinhua reported.

The two Presidents met in Beijing today and spoke about the differences the two nations have and how they have always worked through them.

As Xi termed Taiwan the most important issue in ⁠China-US relations ⁠in the high-stakes meeting with Trump, the Chinese Embassy in US underlined the four red lines in the China-US relations as i) the Taiwan question, ii) democracy and human rights, iii) paths and political systems, and iii) china’s development rights.