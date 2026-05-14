The Taiwan ‘red line’: Xi warns Trump ‘mishandling issue’ could lead to ‘conflict’ and ‘clash’

Xi termed Taiwan the most important issue in ⁠China-US relations ⁠in the high-stakes meeting with Trump.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: May 14, 2026 12:08 PM IST
XI-TRUMPPresident Donald Trump, right, stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Temple of Heaven on Thursday May 14, 2026, in Beijing. (AP Photo)
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Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday warned his American counterpart Donald Trump that mishandling of the Taiwan issue ⁠can lead to a clash or even a conflict between the two countries, ⁠pushing the China-US relations into “a very dangerous place”, ‌Chinese state media Xinhua reported.

The two Presidents met in Beijing today and spoke about the differences the two nations have and how they have always worked through them.

As Xi termed Taiwan the most important issue in ⁠China-US relations ⁠in the high-stakes meeting with Trump, the Chinese Embassy in US underlined the four red lines in the China-US relations as i) the Taiwan question, ii) democracy and human rights, iii) paths and political systems, and iii) china’s development rights.

China sees Taiwan, a democratically governed island, as its ​own territory — a claim ⁠that Taipei rejects.

Even as the US does not officially recognise Taiwan as a country, it continues to support it with arms, which China opposes to. In December last year, the US had announced an $11billion arms deal with Taiwan, triggering protests from the Chinese government.

The island also produces a good number of the world’s advanced semiconductors, which are needed to power everything from smartphones to AI systems and military hardware.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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