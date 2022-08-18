scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

‘Nowhere to hide’ if war comes to Taiwan’s front-line islands

Taiwanese forces have closely monitored China's moves, scrambling fighter jets and deploying warships to keep guard against the Chinese navy.

By: Reuters | Taiwan |
August 18, 2022 9:12:53 am
taiwanSoldiers march past a sign of the Taiwan flag on Dongyin island of Matsu archipelago in Taiwan August 15, 2022. (Reuters)

On Taiwan’s windswept Matsu islands, close to China’s coast, one topic has been driving conversations in recent days: prospects of an invasion by China since it began military exercises in response to visits to Taiwan by US lawmakers.

Held by Taiwan since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taipei in 1949 after losing a Chinese civil war, the archipelago of small islands, less than 10 km from China’s coast at the closest point, would probably be an early target for Beijing in the event of conflict.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has carried out extensive military exercises this month after a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was followed by five US lawmakers on Sunday and Monday.

Taiwanese forces have closely monitored China’s moves, scrambling fighter jets and deploying warships to keep guard against the Chinese navy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
India as a ‘developed’ country: where we are, and the challen...Premium
India as a ‘developed’ country: where we are, and the challen...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...

While there has been no heightened sense of alarm among the people of Taiwan, the tension has highlighted the Matsu islands’ vulnerability.

“I don’t feel particularly safe — after all this island, Dongyin, would be the front line of the battlefield,” said Dora Liu, 27, from Dongyin island, the northernmost territory Taiwan controls and home to a major military base.

“A small island like ours could be taken down in a moment,” she said. “If there is a war, there would be no place to hide. No matter how many tunnels we have, if they really occupied us, there would be no use in having tunnels.”

Advertisement

The rocky Matsu islands, like the rest of Taiwan, have lived with the threat of Chinese invasion since 1949.

The islands were regularly bombarded by China at the height of the Cold War.

Today, they are a fashionable tourist destination, with hip coffee shops and boutique hotels, visitors being drawn by the islets’ stark natural beauty and wartime past.

Hope for communication

Advertisement

Though the military presence is much more low-key than it was at its height in the 1950s and 1960s, signs of conflict are all around, from old bomb shelters to propaganda signs hewn out of the rock with messages like “save our mainland compatriots”.

Chien Chun-te, 40, who runs a breakfast stall outside a market on the main island of Nangan, said the new crisis was more worrying than previous tension.

“I think a war is possible,” Chien said. “But I hope people in the two countries, and also both the governments, can communicate more. Having no communication would only lead to hatred.”

Despite the recent tension, the islands are brimming with tourists from Taiwan’s cities, an important plank for the local economy, and flights are hard to book

Huang Tzu-chuan, 30, who works in communications in Taiwan’s Taoyuan city, opted to spend a month this summer working at a guesthouse in a village on Nangan overlooking a scenic bay.

Advertisement

Like most Taiwanese, Huang has followed the Chinese military drills closely and considered what his response would be in the event of war.

“If one day it really happens, I will of course fight for my country,” said Huang.

Advertisement

He drew a parallel between Taiwan’s challenges and the war in Ukraine after Russia invaded.

“We feel our relationship between Taiwan and China is just the same as theirs.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 09:12:53 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

3

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

4

Panch pran vs panch kaam: Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger

5

Shehnaaz Gill begs to not be called Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif anymore: 'Galti ho gayi, mujhe maaf kar de'

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Explained: A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at...
Explained: A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at...
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger
Panch pran vs panch kaam

Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger

Wheat production down, but many crops set for record

Wheat production down, but many crops set for record

‘Attack on Salman Rushdie is attack on creative imagination’

‘Attack on Salman Rushdie is attack on creative imagination’

Gulzar could juggle between comedy classics & political dramas

Gulzar could juggle between comedy classics & political dramas

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in
Delhi Confidential

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in

Premium
Apple targets September 7 for iPhone 14 launch

Apple targets September 7 for iPhone 14 launch

Madras HC judge complained over lunch, got court staffer suspended

Madras HC judge complained over lunch, got court staffer suspended

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement