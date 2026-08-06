Taiwan to get new 300 kmph bullet train based on Japan’s Shinkansen technology

Taiwan's new 300 kmph bullet train will be based on Japan's Shinkansen technology to strengthen the high-speed rail network. (Image: HTSC/Enhanced using AI)

Taiwan to get new bullet train: Taiwan is set to introduce a new 300 kmph bullet trains based on Japan’s Shinkansen technology, marking a major upgrade to its high-speed rail network. The new trains are expected to improve operational efficiency, passenger comfort and overall rail capacity.

Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC) began operating bullet train system between Taipei and Kaohsiung in 2007. The new N700ST bullet trains will further enhance passenger capacity and improve services on the route. The contract for supplying the new bullet trains is valued at around 124 billion Japanese yen.

Manufactured by the Japan-based Hitachi Toshiba Supreme Consortium (HTSC), the first batch of N700ST bullet trains has been completed and shipped from Hitachi’s Kasado Works in Japan to Taiwan. The initial delivery includes one 12-car trainset, part of an order for 12 trainsets (144 cars) for Taiwan’s high-speed rail network.