Taiwan to get new 300 kmph bullet train based on Japan’s Shinkansen technology

Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC) began operating bullet train system between Taipei and Kaohsiung in 2007. The new N700ST bullet trains will further enhance passenger capacity and improve services on the route. The contract for supplying the new bullet trains is valued at around 124 billion Japanese yen.
Each N700ST bullet train is approximately 300-m-long and is designed to operate at a maximum commercial speed of 300 kmph. According to HTSC, the bullet train’s aerodynamic front design helps reduce air resistance when entering tunnels. It also features an advanced traction system that makes the equipment smaller, lighter and more energy-efficient, helping lower power consumption.
“The trains are equipped with a self-propelled battery system using Toshiba’s lithium -ion batteries “SCiB ™” as a backup power source in the event of a power outage. The system can either move the trains at low speed to a safe location or keep onboard facilities such as lighting and restrooms operational,” it said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More