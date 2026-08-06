Taiwan to get new 300 kmph bullet train based on Japan’s Shinkansen technology

Taiwan is set to introduce a new 300 kmph bullet train based on Japan's Shinkansen technology, aiming to enhance high-speed rail capacity, efficiency and passenger comfort.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readAug 6, 2026 02:14 PM IST
Taiwan's new 300 kmph bullet train will be based on Japan's Shinkansen technology to strengthen the high-speed rail network. (Image: HTSC/Enhanced using AI)Taiwan's new 300 kmph bullet train will be based on Japan's Shinkansen technology to strengthen the high-speed rail network. (Image: HTSC/Enhanced using AI)
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Taiwan to get new bullet train: Taiwan is set to introduce a new 300 kmph bullet trains based on Japan’s Shinkansen technology, marking a major upgrade to its high-speed rail network. The new trains are expected to improve operational efficiency, passenger comfort and overall rail capacity.

Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC) began operating bullet train system between Taipei and Kaohsiung in 2007. The new N700ST bullet trains will further enhance passenger capacity and improve services on the route. The contract for supplying the new bullet trains is valued at around 124 billion Japanese yen.

Manufactured by the Japan-based Hitachi Toshiba Supreme Consortium (HTSC), the first batch of N700ST bullet trains has been completed and shipped from Hitachi’s Kasado Works in Japan to Taiwan. The initial delivery includes one 12-car trainset, part of an order for 12 trainsets (144 cars) for Taiwan’s high-speed rail network.

The new rolling stock is based on the N700S Shinkansen, the latest bullet train model operated by Central Japan Railway Company. It has been designed to meet the operational requirements of Taiwan’s high-speed rail system.

Taiwan bullet train news

Each N700ST bullet train is approximately 300-m-long and is designed to operate at a maximum commercial speed of 300 kmph. According to HTSC, the bullet train’s aerodynamic front design helps reduce air resistance when entering tunnels. It also features an advanced traction system that makes the equipment smaller, lighter and more energy-efficient, helping lower power consumption.

“The trains are equipped with a self-propelled battery system using Toshiba’s lithium -ion batteries “SCiB ™” as a backup power source in the event of a power outage. The system can either move the trains at low speed to a safe location or keep onboard facilities such as lighting and restrooms operational,” it said.

Inside the design of Taiwan’s new bullet train

According to HTSC, the new bullet train will feature white front-end design with orange accents, representing Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation’s (THSRC) corporate colour. It will also retain the signature black stripe used on the existing 700T trains.

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In the interior, the Standard Car seats will continue to use colours inspired by the 700T trainsets, while the Business Car will feature a grey colour scheme to offer a more premium travel experience.

 

New-Generation High-Speed Train: Design & Features

Exterior Design
 
White front-end
 
Orange (THSRC corporate colour)
 
Black line (continuity with 700T)
A predominantly white design combined with orange, symbolizing a bright future, preserves continuity with the 700T while expressing the innovation and speed of a new-generation train.
Interior & Passenger Comfort Features
💺
Reclining Seats
Standard Car seat cushion lowers as the seat reclines.
🪑
Wraparound Seats
Business Car features a gray colour scheme with wraparound seating.
🌀
Full-Active Suspension
Significantly reduces vibration for a smoother ride.
🔌
Power Outlets
Available at every seat throughout the train.
📺
Full-Colour LCD Displays
Two-tier display improves readability of train info & next-stop announcements.
🧳
More Luggage Storage
Storage capacity improved with luggage areas throughout the train.
🍼
Upgraded Nursing Rooms
Equipped with washbasin, coat hook and baby seat.
More Wheelchair Spaces
Additional spaces compared to current trainsets, enhancing accessibility.
Source: THSRC
Express InfoGenIE
 

Commercial operations of Taiwan’s new bullet train

According to HTSC, all 12 trainsets (144 cars) are expected to enter commercial service by the end of 2028. The new bullet trains will run between Nangang Station in Taipei and Zuoying Station in Kaohsiung, serving Taiwan’s main north-south high-speed rail corridor.

The company said the new trains are expected to increase passenger carrying capacity by around 25 per cent during peak travel periods by allowing more train services to operate.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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