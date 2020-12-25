Syria’s air defenses confront an “Israeli aggression” in Masyaf -state TV

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Syrian air defenses confronted an “Israeli aggression” after midnight on Thursday in the Masyaf area in the Hama countryside, Syrian state TV said, citing a military statement.
“At 12:40 this morning, the Israeli enemy launched an aggression by directing a barrage of missiles from the north of the Lebanese city of Tripoli towards the Masyaf area in the western Hama countryside,” the statement said.
“Our air defenses intercepted the missiles and downed most of them,” it added.
Explosions were heard in Syria’s central region, state TV reported earlier.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
PHOTOSPriyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut and others celebrate Christmas