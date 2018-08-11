Follow Us:
Saturday, August 11, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones Sponsored

Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones
  • Syrian air defences confront ‘hostile target’ near Damascus: State media

Syrian air defences confront ‘hostile target’ near Damascus: State media

Israel, concerned that Iran's growing presence in Syria poses a threat to its security, has struck dozens of Iranian and Iran-backed positions in Syria over the course of the country's seven-year conflict.

By: Reuters | Beirut | Published: August 11, 2018 12:51:05 pm

Syrian state media said on Saturday air defences had confronted a “hostile target” breaching the country’s air space west of the capital Damascus in the early hours of the morning.

State news agency SANA, quoting its correspondent, said there were reports of “air defences confronting a hostile target breaching the skies above the area of Deir al-Asha’ir in the Damascus countryside.”

The area is close to the Lebanese border.

Syrian air defences were activated in a similar way over west Damascus last Thursday night.

SANA suggested Israel was to blame for the incursions.

“In the past few weeks, the Israeli enemy has attacked military positions,” it said.

Israel, concerned that Iran’s growing presence in Syria poses a threat to its security, has struck dozens of Iranian and Iran-backed positions in Syria over the course of the country’s seven-year conflict.

A spokeswoman for the Israeli military said it did not comment on foreign reports.

Damascus last month took back control of its entire border with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and its southwest border with Jordan after an offensive which began in June.

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Watch Now
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement