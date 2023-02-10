Newborn orphaned by Syria earthquake gets new name and home

A Syrian baby girl whose mother died after giving birth to her under the rubble of their home during the massive earthquake on Monday now has a new home and a new name.

The baby has been named Aya, the Arabic word for ‘miracle’, and will be taken to the home of her great-uncle Salah al-Badran after she is discharged from the hospital. Baby Aya’s parents and siblings were killed in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake, that has claimed more than 21,000 lives in northern Syria and Turkey.

Al-Badran’s home in the Syrian town of Jenderis was also destroyed during the earthquake, according to The Associated Press (AP). “After the earthquake, there’s no one able to live in his house or building. Only 10 per cent of the buildings here are safe to live in and the rest are unliveable,” al-Badran told AP.

The baby was discovered by rescue workers on Monday afternoon while digging through the wreckage of a five-storey apartment building, where her family lived. When they found her, the baby’s umbilical cord was still attached to her mother, Afraa Abu Hadiya. The baby was rushed to a hospital in a nearby town. “She arrived on Monday in such a bad state, she had bumps, bruises, she was cold and barely breathing,” Hani Marouf, the paediatrician looking after her, told BBC.

Soon after she was rescued and brought to the hospital, videos of baby Aya had gone viral on social media. Thousands of people all over the world have since offered to adopt the baby girl, according to BBC.

Aya is not the only child orphaned due to Monday’s earthquake. The UN children’s agency, UNICEF, said it has been monitoring children whose parents are missing or killed and providing them with food, clothes and medicine.

In Turkey, meanwhile, the Ministry of Family and Social Services has been appealing to potential foster families to submit applications. Ministry officials have been working towards assessing the needs of orphaned children and placing them in registered foster homes.