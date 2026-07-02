At least 4 killed in explosion in Syria’s capital Damascus

The nature of ⁠the blast in Damascus ⁠was ⁠not immediately clear. (Photo: AP/ Representational)

A loud explosion was heard in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Thursday, and at least four people have been killed, according to state-run media.

The blast occurred in the Hejaz area of Damascus, Al Jazeera reported, citing the SANA news agency, adding that injuries have been reported.

The Anadolu news agency reported the explosion took place inside the cafe near the Palace of Justice in Damascus.