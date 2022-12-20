scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Syria’s army says 2 soldiers wounded in Israeli airstrikes

A military statement said there were also some “material losses” in the strikes and that Syrian air defences intercepted and shot down a number of the missiles. It did not elaborate.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses specific operations. (Representational/File)

Syria’s military said two soldiers were wounded in Israeli airstrikes that hit near Damascus, the country’s capital early on Tuesday, the first such attack in more than a month.

A military statement said there were also some “material losses” in the strikes and that Syrian air defences intercepted and shot down a number of the missiles. It did not elaborate. There was no comment from Israel.

A Britain-based opposition war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the Israeli airstrikes targeted a warehouse in the Damascus suburb of Sayyida Zeinab, killing three “non-Syrian nationals” who were affiliated with the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

The Observatory added that the airstrikes targeted positions of Iran-backed militias allied to the Syrian government.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in books: Govt
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in books: Govt

The last reported Israeli attack in Syria was on November 13. It killed two Syrian soldiers and wounded three at an airbase in the province of Homs.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses specific operations.

Israeli leaders have in the past acknowledged striking targets in Syria and elsewhere in what it says is a campaign to thwart Iranian attempts to smuggle weapons to proxies such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group or to destroy weapons caches Last week, Israel’s military chief of staff strongly suggested that Israel was behind a November 8 strike on a truck convoy in Syria.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 05:38:02 pm
Next Story

Two workers dead, four injured in blast at Ludhiana steel factory

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close