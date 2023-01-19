scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Second Qantas flight in two days suffers midair mechanical issue

Qantas Airways Ltd. flight to Fiji turned back to Sydney with a possible mechanical problem, a day after another of its jets issued a mayday alert due to engine trouble en route from Auckland.

a qantas plane rests on a runway in airportA Qantas Airways Ltd. flight to Fiji turned back to Sydney with a possible mechanical problem. (Bloomberg)

A Qantas Airways Ltd. flight to Fiji turned back to Sydney with a possible mechanical problem, a day after another of its jets issued a mayday alert due to engine trouble en route from Auckland.

Flight QF101 returned to Sydney after pilots received a fault indicator about a potential mechanical issue, Qantas said Thursday. The airline operated a Boeing Co. 737 for the flight, the same model involved in Wednesday’s incident.

Qantas said the crew followed standard procedure and the aircraft landed normally. QF101 didn’t require a priority landing and the fault indicator didn’t relate to an issue with the engine, it said. Engineers will examine the plane.

Wednesday’s Flight QF144 from Auckland to Sydney landed safely after shutting down one of its two engines. The initial mayday was lowered to a PAN, meaning possible assistance needed. Emergency crews were on standby at the airport.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...

Qantas said engine shutdowns are rare, but pilots are trained to manage them safely and Boeing 737s can fly on one engine.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 13:18 IST
Next Story

Salman Khan has a 20-minute extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, says trade analyst

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close