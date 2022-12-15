Switzerland’s GoldenPass Express can change its height, jump rail tracks

On December 11, Switzerland’s GoldenPass Express did not halt at Zweisimmen, where trains on the route usually stop to allow passengers to switch trains owing to the change in gauge. Thanks to its new design, the Express can now run on different gauges and adjust the height of its coaches to access different platforms.

Inaugurated 150 years after it was envisioned, the coaches were built by Swiss and French firms Stadler and Alstom at a cost of €88.8 million. Italian design studio Pininfarina, known for design Ferrari and other high-end cars, collaborated on the look.

“The GoldenPass Express will become an attraction in its own right. During the three hours of travel, the passenger will discover some of the most beautiful landscapes in Switzerland, while enjoying a high level of comfort and gastronomy,” said Montreux Oberland Bernois (MOB) Railway, the company that operates the GoldenPass Express trains. It is being touted to become as legendary as the Glacier Express or the Bernina Express, the highest train line across the Alps.

What is special about the GoldenPass Express?

The trains can switch from the metre-gauge track to the Swiss standard gauge by adjusting the distance between their wheels, EuroNews reported.

Additionally, complex trucks under each carriage raise the height to adjust to higher platforms at stations between Zweisimmen and Interlaken. The trucks with two half-frames, which can slide 435 millimeters sideways, have been equipped with independent wheel pairs without an axle in between the two sides of the bogie, according to CNN.

At the Zweisimmen station, carriages pass over a special ramp installed on the track, flaps support their weight allowing the bogies to adjust with the pressure off, The Guardian reported.

Because of the mountainous terrain, the route from Montreux to Zweisimmen required metric gauge rails (one-metre wide), while the stretch from Zweisimmen to Interlaken was built with standard gauge (1.435 metres wide). This required passengers to change trains from the panoramic carriage till Zweisimmen to the conventional Bern–Lötschberg–Simplon railway carriages till Interlaken.

What is the GoldenPass Express’ route?

The trains travel on a scenic 115-km-long route along the varying landscapes of the region. The originating station is Montreux, situated along Lake Geneva and host of a renowned jazz festival. The route travels through the Jungfraujoch glaciers and the Gruyères region.

It also connects the ski resort town of Gstaad. The total journey lasts around three hours and 15 minutes.

How much do the GoldenPass Express tickets cost?

In 2023, the fare from Montreux to Interlaken will be CHF 73 in second class (€74), and CHF 113 (€115) in first class. In the third ‘prestige’ category, customers in the latter two carriages will be treated to locally produced food and drink, according to the MOB.

The prestige class carriage sits 40cm higher than the other bogies, allowing passengers a better view of the landscape. The class also has heated, reclinable seats which can swivel to face the direction of travel.